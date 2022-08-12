New classrooms needed to meet school demand

A school on the outskirts of Norwich needs to install new teaching blocks to meet increasing demand.

Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form wants to build two new modular buildings, with space for five classrooms.

The rooms will provide space for 120 students and will sit on a disused tennis court.

A planning statement submitted to Broadland District Council said: "Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form has identified the old tennis courts for new teaching blocks to meet curriculum demands and to desist from using old mobile classrooms.

"The mobiles will not be removed but used for much-needed storage."

The school currently has around 1,895 pupils.

Fears have also recently been raised about the safety of children accessing the school from the busy Pound Lane road.

Thorpe St Andrew's Conservative county councillor Ian Mackie is looking to use a council allowance to help fund improvement works, including upgrades to existing signage or possible traffic island.