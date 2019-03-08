Children's author and Harry Potter illustrator to host creative writing workshop
PUBLISHED: 13:48 27 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:48 27 May 2019
The Norfolk-born illustrator of the original Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone cover is set to share his creative talents with children in the county.
Thomas Taylor will be hosting a free creative writing workshop for young readers at Waterstones in Norwich on Wednesday, May 29 to celebrate the success of his latest children's book Malamander.
The fantastical story of a mysterious sea creature - which has been named Waterstones children's book of the month for May in stores nationwide - will be the focus of the workshop, with children shown how to create their own monsters through drawing and writing exercises.
Since breaking into illustration through J K Rowling's landmark Harry Potter series, Mr Taylor, a former student at Broadland High School, Paston College and Norwich University of the Arts, has gone on to write and illustrate several children's books.