Children's author and Harry Potter illustrator to host creative writing workshop

Norwich-born Thomas Taylor, children's author and illustrator, is hosting a creative writing workshop at Waterstones in Norwich to celebrate the release of his latest book Malamander, named Waterstones children's book of the month. Picture: Submitted Submitted

The Norfolk-born illustrator of the original Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone cover is set to share his creative talents with children in the county.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Thomas Taylor will be hosting a free creative writing workshop for young readers at Waterstones in Norwich on Wednesday, May 29 to celebrate the success of his latest children's book Malamander.

You may also want to watch:

The fantastical story of a mysterious sea creature - which has been named Waterstones children's book of the month for May in stores nationwide - will be the focus of the workshop, with children shown how to create their own monsters through drawing and writing exercises.

Since breaking into illustration through J K Rowling's landmark Harry Potter series, Mr Taylor, a former student at Broadland High School, Paston College and Norwich University of the Arts, has gone on to write and illustrate several children's books.