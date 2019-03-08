Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Children's author and Harry Potter illustrator to host creative writing workshop

PUBLISHED: 13:48 27 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:48 27 May 2019

Norwich-born Thomas Taylor, children's author and illustrator, is hosting a creative writing workshop at Waterstones in Norwich to celebrate the release of his latest book Malamander, named Waterstones children's book of the month. Picture: Submitted

Norwich-born Thomas Taylor, children's author and illustrator, is hosting a creative writing workshop at Waterstones in Norwich to celebrate the release of his latest book Malamander, named Waterstones children's book of the month. Picture: Submitted

Submitted

The Norfolk-born illustrator of the original Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone cover is set to share his creative talents with children in the county.

Thomas Taylor will be hosting a free creative writing workshop for young readers at Waterstones in Norwich on Wednesday, May 29 to celebrate the success of his latest children's book Malamander.

You may also want to watch:

The fantastical story of a mysterious sea creature - which has been named Waterstones children's book of the month for May in stores nationwide - will be the focus of the workshop, with children shown how to create their own monsters through drawing and writing exercises.

Since breaking into illustration through J K Rowling's landmark Harry Potter series, Mr Taylor, a former student at Broadland High School, Paston College and Norwich University of the Arts, has gone on to write and illustrate several children's books.

Most Read

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

‘I’m at my wit’s end’ - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

European Elections 2019: How did people vote in each district in Norfolk and Waveney?

The Brexit Party were the big winners in the European election in the East of England. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Review: Noel Gallagher delights with Oasis classics in return to Norfolk after 25 years

Noel Gallagher Headlines Sunday Sessions Norwich 2019 with a spectacular set. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

Most Read

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

‘I’m at my wit’s end’ - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

European Elections 2019: How did people vote in each district in Norfolk and Waveney?

The Brexit Party were the big winners in the European election in the East of England. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Review: Noel Gallagher delights with Oasis classics in return to Norfolk after 25 years

Noel Gallagher Headlines Sunday Sessions Norwich 2019 with a spectacular set. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I was scared’ - Mother-of-three finds blood splattered on her windows after Norwich park stabbing

A mother-of-three has described her worry after finding splatters of blood on her window after a man was stabbed in a Norwich park. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

European Elections 2019: How did people vote in each district in Norfolk and Waveney?

The Brexit Party were the big winners in the European election in the East of England. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Do you think he saurus? Robotic T-Rex takes over town

Dino Hire unveil the biggest walking T-Rex in the Uk at a special Dinosaur Training day in Lowestoft Lucas-Kai Healy Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists