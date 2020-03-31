Search

Coronavirus: ‘They deserve help’ - college donates thousands of gloves, masks to hospital

PUBLISHED: 12:30 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:53 31 March 2020

A coastal college has done its part to help with the outbreak of coronavirus, having donated thousands of gloves and masks to a hospital. Photo: Archant / East Coast College

Archant

A coastal college has done its part to help with the outbreak of coronavirus, having donated thousands of gloves and masks to a hospital.

Staff at the East Coast College, which has campuses in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft, have donated 270 disposable face masks, 5,500 disposable aprons and 7,000 disposable gloves to the James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, as well as to Norfolk Constabulary.

The supplies came from their labs and other areas of the college including hair and beauty and catering, construction, engineering and science classrooms, and were taken to the hospital and police on Monday, March 30.

“Getting essential kit into the hands of the heroes working at our hospital and our police force is something we are very proud of,” said Stuart Rimmer, chief executive of East Coast College.

“They deserve any help we can provide. Our hundreds of staff and thousands of ECC students send their support, thanks and love.”

The donations of spare supplies follows the college’s decision to move education totally online, while reaching out to help those in the community in other ways.

As schools close due to COVID-19 the college is continuing to support the 500 16-18-year olds on free meals in the boroughs of Great Yarmouth and Waveney with a prepaid card that gives them access to a daily budget for food from local supermarkets.

It has also been baking to combat empty shelves in supermarket bakeries and has been preparing hot meals for the more vulnerable members of the Waveney community.

“We will continue to support our local community during these unprecedented times. We hope everyone is staying safe,” the college tweeted after making the donation.

“We’re rebuilding the college community online, mobilising staff and students on a scale never seen before to provide continuity for their education and vital support for our communities,” Mr Rimmer added.

The James Paget Hospital has thanked the community after being inundated with donations through the coronavirus outbreak.

“These will be distributed to units and departments across the hospital to our hard-working team and, using our community contacts, to those in need locally,” a spokesperson for the hospital said.

