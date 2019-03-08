Nursery awarded outstanding Ofsted inspection for its 'curiosity approach'

The children and the Leadership team from Loddon Nursery School, Staff left to right; Tracey Woodrow (Deputy Manager), Alison Bush (Manager), Jayne White (Director), Emily Woollen (Senior Practitioner), Hannah Taylor (Room Leader)'.Picture: Contributed by Loddon Nursey School Archant

A Norfolk nursery whose ethos surrounds nurturing curiosity is celebrating success following an 'outstanding' rating in its inspection.

According to the Ofsted report, the nursery management team monitors the quality and provision "rigorously".

Ofsted inspector, Jacqueline Mason described the staff of the nursery as "extremely motivated" and said they "demonstrate a strong commitment towards achieving and maintain excellence in all areas".

"It has exceptionally high expectations and is committed to the continuous improvement of the nursery to promote the best possible outcomes for children.

"Staff actively promote the welfare of children at all times. Parents are extremely complimentary about the nursery," she said.

The report detailed that children's learning is checked regularly and any gaps in their education are "quickly identified and expertly managed".

"They are highly motivated and inquisitive learner who readily lead their own play and learning. Children manage their personal care needs relevant to their stage of development."

The school was also commended for their teaching methods, including a large-scale painting activity using a large sheet of paper that is taped to the floor.

"Children are encouraged to decide how they want to access the resources and when they decide to take off their shoes and walk in the paint.

"They learn about the natural world and gently look under plant pots for bugs," an excerpt of the report read.

Director of the Loddon Nursey School, Jayne White said: "Our team of dedicated and passionate staff have worked so hard to achieve this amazing outcome. We are delighted that our commitment to high-quality Early Years education has been recognised by Ofsted.

"We are fortunate to have happy, caring staff, children and parents who make the Nursery such a special environment to be a part of.

"The inspector received an overwhelming number of testimonials from parents, sharing their high regard and appreciation for the staff.

"The Nursery follows the ethos of 'the curiosity approach' which creates a culture of curiosity, awe and wonder that ignites and inspires children's enthusiasm to play and learn."