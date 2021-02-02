Schools inundated with help to plug lockdown learning digital divide

Published: 12:42 PM February 2, 2021

School pupils have been given extra help with online remote learning thanks to donations of digital equipment.

Thetford Academy has been donated 10 new tablets by local estate agents Chilterns who are marking their 21st anniversary with a range of charitable projects.

The donation supplements around 200 devices including wifi dongles already distributed by the academy.

The 10 new Lenovo devices are being prioritised for children who have no device at home, or for those that are sharing with a parent or sibling.

The academy has also focused on providing tablets for pupils who have been relying on their smartphones to access remote learning.

School principal Dan Carter said: "This very generous donation will help to make sure there isn't a digital divide at our school.

“We've been working hard to deliver tablets and internet access to children in need - but these extra devices will help us to go one step further.

“It's fantastic to see the community coming together to make sure everyone has access to our excellent remote learning resources."

Meanwhile the Yare Education Trust has also benefited from donations of computer equipment.

Local firm Electrical Testing Ltd, based in Acle, donated eight Chromebooks after hearing there was a shortage of equipment for school children across the UK.

Managing director Simon Hobbs said that with three secondary school age children of his own, he was well aware of the challenges posing for some children.

Hemblington Primary School in Blofield received a donation of 22 laptops from another local company.

Three other schools, North Walsham Infant and Junior School, Dussindale Primary School and Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form have all received donations from members of the public and also staff members.

Clare Fletcher, acting chief executive of The Yare Education Trust, said that the kindness and generosity of the local community has been overwhelming.

“These donations will be of great benefit and help to the pupils and students and their families within our trust schools. On behalf of the trust and each of its schools, I would like to extend my sincere thanks,” she said.

The donations come as the EDP supports a new campaign The Plug the Gap, launched by Norfolk Community Foundation (NCF), focussed on raising funds to provide internet access and digital devices to youngsters not in school.