Thetford pupil Oxford-bound after hat-trick of A* grades

Thetford Grammar School pupil Maddy, who is on her way to Oxford to study chemistry - Credit: Thetford Grammar School

A pupil who will be trading Thetford for Oxford is among the A-level success stories in the south of the county.

Thetford Grammar School pupil Maddy set herself the goal of studying chemistry at Oxford University after being awarded nine grade-nine GCSEs in 2020.

And her ambition is now set to become a reality following a hat-trick of A* grades.

Thetford Grammar School pupils celebrate their A-level results - Credit: Thetford Grammar School

Michael Brewer, headteacher at Thetford Grammar, said: "We are thrilled for her that, upon achieving A stars in biology, chemistry and maths, this summer, Maddy will be taking up her place as an Oxonion.

"Maddy is a shining example of talent, determination and resilience; the whole TGS community is proud of her.

"Maddy's classmates will be heading off to a range of excellent universities, including Edinburgh, UCL, Birmingham and Loughborough."

The school received 88pc A* to C grades and a 100pc pass rate.

Elsewhere in the area, Thomas Paine Sixth Form pupil Bethany Smith is celebrating setting a new trend for her family.

Thomas Paine student Bethany Smith, with assistant principal Helen Thomas-Jones - Credit: Inspiration Trust

The soon-to-be Reading student said: "Going to university is a dream come true for me and I will be the first in my family to go to uni.

"It's a new chapter and very exciting. Sixth form really boosted my confidence and brought me out of my shell, all of the teachers have been so supportive and I couldn't have asked for better mentors."

Thomas Paine staff and students on A-level results day, with Albus the therapy dog - Credit: Inspiration Trust

The sixth form, which is based at Thetford Academy, is celebrating its best ever set of results, with a 30pc increase on the number of grades above C against 2019.

Overall, Thomas Paine had an A* to C percentage of 80pc.

Students at Thomas Paine sixth form opening their A-level results - Credit: Inspiration Trust

Principal Dan Carter said: "I am very proud of our year 13 students.

"I'm pleased to say that these results have enabled the vast majority of our students to achieve places at their chosen universities.

"Year 13 have achieved the sixth form's best ever exam results and have proven once again what young people from Thetford are capable of."

Meanwhile, in Wymondham, 84pc of grades at the high school were A* to C, with principal Jonathan Rockey saying "it would be an understatement to say their achievements have been incredible".

Zoe Fisher, principal of Wymondham College, described its results as "excellent" with a third of its pupils achieving either A* or A grades.



