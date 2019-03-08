Tears but mainly cheers in South Norfolk and Breckland

Schools in South Norfolk and Breckland saw rises in grades A* to C despite changes A-levels now involving less emphasis on coursework towards final exams.

At Diss High School there were some tears but mainly cheers as 85pc of pupils discovered they had achieved grades A* to C, a rise from 83pc last year and 79pc in 2017.

Dr Jan Hunt, headteacher, said: "A-levels were more rigorous this year and students and staff are to be congratulated on a fabulous set of results. Nearly all of our students have already had their university places confirmed."

Notable successes included Natty Strange who achieved two A* grades in chemistry and mathematics, an A in biology, a B in further maths to achieve his dream of going to read medicine at Kings College at Cambridge University; and Will Johnson who is set to study modern history and politics at Southampton University.

Caity Adkins, who gained three A* grades in biology, chemistry and mathematics and is going to study medicine at Nottingham University, said: "I'd logged on first thing this morning so I knew I had got my place but I'm delighted. It's much better than I expected. It is a big relief after two years of hard work."

At Thetford Grammar School 92pc achieved A* to C with the majority now looking forward to starting university in September.

Head Girl Kudzi Garikayi said: "I got an A* in biology, an A in chemistry and an A in art. I needed three As to study medicine at the UEA.

"I'm so happy. I have worked hard, but I definitely think the stress was worth it."

Matthew Ruddy, set to study computer science at Oxford University, said: "I got A* and three As and I'm very happy about that. I was a bit worried half way through because I really didn't feel like I was going to do it but I got what I needed so I'm really happy."

Thetford Academy saw 50pc of their pupils achieving A* to C grades, and 90pc achieving A* to E.

Dan Carter, principal of the academy, said: "There are some impressive and well deserved individual results, reflecting the hard work of students and the support of their families and our staff."