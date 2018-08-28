Nursery drops from ‘outstanding’ to ‘requires improvement’

The Oaks Nursery, in Diss, after being rated outstanding in its 2015 Ofsted inspection. Picture: Sonya Duncan Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2015

A nursery has dropped from “outstanding” to “requires improvement” in its latest Ofsted report.

The Oak’s Nursery, in Jarrett’s Yard in Diss, was inspected on October 4, three years after its previous inspection in July 2015.

The report’s key findings were that staff do not ensure that “challenging and engaging experiences” are provided for all children, and that at times, staff do not make sure that routine activities meet the needs of all children.

But it also found that new manager Sophie Spenser is passionate about her role, staff are caring and friendly, children enjoy outdoors play in a safe environment, and parents are well informed about their children’s days.

Managed by Alpha Nuseries, The Oaks Nursery has 16 children on its roll from ages two to four.

The nursery has been given until December 3 to “improve the quality of provision” to ensure that all children experience engaging and challenging experiences.

This is to meet the requirements of the early years foundation stage and childcare register. In order to improve, the nursery must adapt the organisation of whole-group activities to meet the differing needs of all children.

Inspector Karen Harris said: “Staff adhere rigidly to routines of the day. They do not fully consider how best to organise tasks dependent upon the number of children present.

“For example, children stand and wait at the door while staff change other children’s nappies before everyone can go outside.”

A parent tea and coffee night is being held at the nursery at 6pm on Wednesday, November 28 to discuss the report.

A statement issued by the nursery said: “Although we were disappointed with the outcome of the inspection the nursery has clear action plans in place to move the setting forward.

“The nursery was already in a cycle of change when we were inspected and the manager is very passionate about the safeguarding and welfare of the children and their outcomes. The nursery was last inspected in the previous inspection cycle and a lot has changed in the Ofsted Early Years Inspection handbook and the EYFS.

“The setting has a clear vision of where it wants to be and we are already working hard to achieve this goal.”