Send a thank you message to your child’s school and teachers
PUBLISHED: 13:46 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:59 15 July 2020
The end of the school year is drawing near, but many parents and their children will be left without the normal opportunity to say goodbye to the teachers who have made such a big difference.
In an extraordinary year for schools, teachers and school staff have gone above and beyond to make sure they can do their best for children in difficult circumstances.
But with many pupils not back in classes, we are giving you the opportunity to send a message to say thank you.
Whether you’re a key worker and staff were brilliant at putting your child at ease during lockdown, or they have helped with homeschooling and been reassuring on the return to classes, we want to hear your thank you messages.
Send them in using the form with the teacher’s name, their school and your child’s name.
As an extra special thank you, include a picture of your child alongside your message.
We will feature as many messages as we can ahead of many schools breaking up for the summer holidays.
