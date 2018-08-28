Celebrations as a West Norfolk Academy is rated ‘good’ across the board

Ten Mile Bank Riverside Academy. Picture: Ian Burt

Staff and pupils are celebrating after their primary school was rated ‘good’ in all areas by Ofsted.

Ten Mile Bank Academy, near Downham Market, was saved from closure 18 months ago when parents rallied against the decision made by the Riverside Federation, run by the Diocese of Ely Multi-Academy Trust (DEMAT) and a good result from Ofsted is a step in the right direction.

The Ofsted inspector praised leadership and management, the quality of teaching, the behaviour of pupils, outcomes and the early years provision.

He also highlighted the ‘significant contribution’ of the Diocese of Ely Multi-Academy Trust (DEMAT), which runs the school near Downham Market.

Headteacher Sarah Turner was appointed in September 2017, and the inspector praised her ‘determined and effective leadership...which has prompted rapid and significant improvement’ after a period of turbulence in leadership.

She said: “I am delighted with the outcomes at the academy. Although the school is small, the staff work hard to provide a good education and school experience for all the children and it is pleasing that this has been recognised by Ofsted.”

The inspector added that DEMAT was making a significant contribution to ongoing improvements at the school.

He said: “Advisers make regular monitoring visits and checks, including of the school’s safeguarding work. Leaders and teachers benefit from the training that the trust provides, and the support provided by subject specialists.”

DEMAT chief executive Andrew Read added: “I am delighted for the community, parents, children and staff that the school’s many strengths have been recognised.

“We are privileged to have this community school in our Diocesan MAT and I am very pleased that we have been shown as worthy trustees of this academy and the joint Riverside Federation with Hilgay, which is symptomatic of our commitment to our rural Fenland communities.”

Ten Miles Bank Primary became an academy in January 2016 and works in partnership with Hilgay Riverside Academy. Together the two schools are known as the Riverside Federation, which means some leadership arrangements, including head positions and governance, are shared between the two schools.