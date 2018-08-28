School teams bring home trophies in Lego League challenge

Pupils from Mildenhall College Academy celebrate their success at the Lego League. Picture: Daniel Todd Archant

Two intrepid teams of competitors from a Suffolk school took on the challenger of the Lego League at The Forum in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pupils from Mildenhall College Academy took part in the competition which involves the teams presenting solutions to scientific problems, designing and building a robot, and discussing how they worked as a team and overcame problems.

Both teams from the school came away with a trophy, with one team awarded the trophy for Core Values and another winning Best Newcomer.

A spokesman for the school said: “For some of the students it was their fourth year competing, for others it was their first time competing.

“Both teams did incredibly well in all three of these tasks.”

The Lego League challenges children to think like scientists and engineers and solve real-world problems.

Do you have a story in Mildenhall? Email the details to conor.matchett@archant.co.uk.