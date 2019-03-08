Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Four in five teachers have been bullied at work, survey reveals

PUBLISHED: 09:06 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:49 18 April 2019

Four in five teachers have experienced workplace bullying, leaving many suffering from anxiety and depression as a result, according to a study by teaching union NASUWT. Picture: Getty Images

Four in five teachers have experienced workplace bullying, leaving many suffering from anxiety and depression as a result, according to a study by teaching union NASUWT. Picture: Getty Images

This content is subject to copyright.

Teachers are turning to drink and drugs and considering self-harming due to workplace bullying, according to new research.

A study by teaching union NASUWT revealed teachers were subject to verbal and physical abuse and had been belittled and criticised in front of others.

The survey of almost 2,000 teachers found four in five teachers have been bullied in the last year, with an equal proportion of victims suffering from anxiety and more than half experiencing depression as a result.

The majority of incidents were reported to have been perpetrated by headteachers, who were responsible for 70pc of incidents, line managers and senior leaders.

One said: “It has been horrific. I genuinely thought about harming myself so I wouldn't have to attend work.”

Another teacher, who claimed they had “put up with bullying” for two years, said: “Education is a nasty, back stabbing, cruel place to work.”

Nearly half the teachers (45pc) surveyed by NASUWT had visited their GP because of bullying, while other respondents said they were turning to prescribed drugs (18pc) and alcohol (17pc) to help them cope.

Chris Keates, general secretary of the NASUWT, said: “Evidence of bullying is alarmingly prevalent in schools and colleges.

“While there are many schools that treat their staff with courtesy and respect, teachers tell us that in too many a culture of bullying and abuse of teachers is far too common.

“Bullying is destroying many teachers' physical and mental health, and driving some teachers from their schools or the profession entirely.

“The abuse, bullying, ostracising and undermining of teachers has to stop.”

A Department for Education spokeswoman said: “No teacher should face bullying or ill-treatment in the workplace, and schools have a duty to protect their staff.

“Our Teacher Recruitment and Retention Strategy, launched in January, focuses on the wellbeing of school and college staff and in particular the importance of developing supportive cultures.

“Employers have a legal duty to ensure the health, safety and welfare of their employees, which includes minimising the risk of stress-related illness.”

Most Read

Weather warning issued for parts of Norfolk

Walk in the morning before the sun burnt away the fog. Silent except for birds calling and the soft munching of grazing horses. Photo: John Ellerby

Dozens of firefighters tackle blaze in building on industrial estate

Fire crews, police and ambulance attended an incident at Brunel Way in Thetford. Photo: Simon Parkin

Drivers slam ‘misleading’ signs which saw them handed tickets in permit parking zone

Stanley Avenue in Norwich, where controlled parking has now been introduced. Photo: Lauren Cope

Emergency services called to crash at car wash

Emergency services at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Emergency services called to crash at car wash

Emergency services at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mum-of-two fined £70 after becoming trapped in city car park by heavy traffic

Natalie Gould, from Whissonsett, spent 30 minutes trying to exit the car park at Riverside Retail Park in Norwich. Photo: Natalie Gould/Denise Bradley

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Dozens of firefighters tackle blaze in building on industrial estate

Fire crews, police and ambulance attended an incident at Brunel Way in Thetford. Photo: Simon Parkin

Drivers slam ‘misleading’ signs which saw them handed tickets in permit parking zone

Stanley Avenue in Norwich, where controlled parking has now been introduced. Photo: Lauren Cope

Man, 39, charged after alleged ATM and car theft

ASDA, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Greta Levy

Hundreds sign petition against bus route changes

Protesters at bus stop in Overstrand High Street. Pictures: David Bale

Alexandra Burke on stepping into Whitney’s shoes in The Bodyguard

Alexandra Burke and company in The Boyguard UK tour Credit: Paul Coltas
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists