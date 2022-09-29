Fears over 'saying the wrong thing' hampering sex education in schools

Fears about "saying the wrong thing", amid the rise of contentious subjects like gender fluidity and trans culture, have seen many teachers admit to feeling anxious about teaching sex education to pupils.

A new survey has shown that 40pc of secondary teachers do not feel confident teaching pupils about sex and relationships in the east of England - while more than three-quarters believe they need more training.

Experts believe this is largely due to the subject being historically treated as "an afterthought" in the curriculum, behind subjects like maths and English, meaning schools did not always have teachers with the expertise to teach it well.

But they also say worries over circumnavigating controversial subjects like gender identity may also contribute to the lack of confidence.

Nick O'Brien, who teaches society and ethics at Dereham Neatherd High School, said: "I definitely think there is an element of fear about saying the wrong thing - but the only answer to that is training, training, training.

"It is difficult thing to stand up in from of 30 teenagers and talk about things like pornography and it takes a very specific set of skills to do that well. If it is not done right, the children can see it as a bit of a joke."

Mr O'Brien said schools could help address this lack of confidence by making use of external organisations who specialise in communicating these issues with pupils and making sure sufficient awareness training is in place.

He said: "You would never dream of putting people in the classroom to teach maths without them being properly trained in it, yet for a long time sex education has been seen as an afterthought.

"Teachers need to be given clear messages of how to best teach sex and relationships and they need to be made a bigger part of the curriculum."

The survey was conducted by the National Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Children and the NASUWT teaching union.

To address the survey's findings, the charity has launched a service called Talk Relationships, which shares advice and pointers for teachers on how best to address the subject.

Maria Neophytou, of the NSPCC said: “It’s essential there are resources available to teachers so they can feel confident engaging with pupils and delivering a range of diverse topics, whether consent, sexuality or online safety.”