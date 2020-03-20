Search

Advanced search

Video

Singing assembly set to continue for children in virtual classroom

PUBLISHED: 15:32 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 20 March 2020

Nicola Daly, a Year one and two class teacher at Grove Primary School in Lowestoft runs a popular singing assembly for all pupils each week. With schools shut due to the coronavirus crisis, it will continue for the children via an online video. Picture: Grove Primary School Facebook

Nicola Daly, a Year one and two class teacher at Grove Primary School in Lowestoft runs a popular singing assembly for all pupils each week. With schools shut due to the coronavirus crisis, it will continue for the children via an online video. Picture: Grove Primary School Facebook

Archant

It is an “extremely popular” part of a school’s week which regularly entertains, enthuses and is enjoyed by pupils.

Grove Primary School at Carlton Colville. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYGrove Primary School at Carlton Colville. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

But after the closure of Grove Primary School in Lowestoft this week, due to the continuing coronavirus crisis, staff are now taking learning out of the classroom and into the childrens’ front room – thanks to a series of interactive sessions.

The school, on Framfield Road, Carlton Colville, which closed on Thursday, March 19 until, kicked off online learning with a Facebook Live singing assembly.

Nicola Daly, a Year one and two class teacher at Grove Primary School in Lowestoft runs a popular singing assembly for all pupils each week. With schools shut due to the coronavirus crisis, it will continue for the children via an online video. Picture: Grove Primary School FacebookNicola Daly, a Year one and two class teacher at Grove Primary School in Lowestoft runs a popular singing assembly for all pupils each week. With schools shut due to the coronavirus crisis, it will continue for the children via an online video. Picture: Grove Primary School Facebook

Nicola Daly, a Year one and two class teacher, runs a popular singing assembly for all pupils in the school hall each Thursday.

But with the school shutting on Thursday, Miss Daly acted quickly to ensure the pupils did not miss out on the weekly fun – as a live broadcast was showcased on the school’s Facebook page.

It has attracted more than 5,000 ‘likes’ and has been viewed, shared and showcased across the town.

Miss Daly said: “I was missing the children and Thursday is my singing assembly, which is extremely popular with them.

“So I opened up the laptop and decided to post me singing the songs and actions that we’d normally do in assembly.”

After posting on the school’s Facebook page beforehand to say that Miss Daly would be conducting the live broadcast at 10.15am – the normal assembly time – children and parents were soon joining in as the video went viral.

“It was just amazing,” Miss Daly said,

“I knew the children would have been missing singing assembly as it is full of fun songs they engage with – but I never thought we would have so many views.

“Seeing the parents joining in with the songs and actions shows the children have taught them all the moves and they are really on board with it.

“We’ve had videos sent to the school’s Facebook page of the children taking part, and it has been great seeing their smiling faces as they have fun.

“We have also had people who are not part of the school like it and share with their children – I hope it encourages other schools to think outside the box.”

The school’s singing assembly will now be shared online every Thursday, and singing club – which is well attended each Tuesday lunchtime – will also now continue via the school’s Facebook page.

Miss Daly added: “We work closely with Westwood Primary and they will be sharing videos on their Facebook page next week as well – both schools are really on the up.

“I am going to try to do one video each day, such as an art lesson outside in the garden.

“The teaching assistants will be reading stories on Facebook, geography lessons are being prepared for children to join in with and there will be work in all the different curriculum areas to provide support for the parents and real learning for the children.”

Most Read

Here is the list of key workers as schools set to close

Boris Johnson received flack for telling people to 'stay away' from businesses without telling them to shut explicitly. Picture: Leon Neal/PA Wire

Norfolk coronavirus cases increase to 11

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Couple in dash to tie knot five minutes before coronavirus deadline

Jessica Whitfield and Andrew Peal were able to get married before their wedding venue was shut due to the coronavirus. Picture: Jessica Whitfield

Coronavirus: Fish and chip shop’s new idea to keep serving customers

Paul and Victoria Slater, owners of Long John Hill Fish Bar. Pic: Archant

Holiday park announces closures over coronavirus

Haven Seashore Holiday Park, Yarmouth.

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus: Two confirmed to have died at Norfolk hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where two patients have died Picture: QEH

Coronavirus patient leaves Norwich hospital before positive test result

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

Full shelves and no queues – farm shops say now is the time to buy Norfolk food

Sam Steggles says his farm shop at Fielding Cottage remains well-stocked with local foods despite the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Polly Steggles

Second home owners return to coastal towns amid Coronavirus isolation

David Beavan on the pier in Southwold. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Couple in dash to tie knot five minutes before coronavirus deadline

Jessica Whitfield and Andrew Peal were able to get married before their wedding venue was shut due to the coronavirus. Picture: Jessica Whitfield
Drive 24