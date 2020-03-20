Video

Singing assembly set to continue for children in virtual classroom

Nicola Daly, a Year one and two class teacher at Grove Primary School in Lowestoft runs a popular singing assembly for all pupils each week. With schools shut due to the coronavirus crisis, it will continue for the children via an online video. Picture: Grove Primary School Facebook Archant

It is an “extremely popular” part of a school’s week which regularly entertains, enthuses and is enjoyed by pupils.

But after the closure of Grove Primary School in Lowestoft this week, due to the continuing coronavirus crisis, staff are now taking learning out of the classroom and into the childrens’ front room – thanks to a series of interactive sessions.

The school, on Framfield Road, Carlton Colville, which closed on Thursday, March 19 until, kicked off online learning with a Facebook Live singing assembly.

Nicola Daly, a Year one and two class teacher, runs a popular singing assembly for all pupils in the school hall each Thursday.

But with the school shutting on Thursday, Miss Daly acted quickly to ensure the pupils did not miss out on the weekly fun – as a live broadcast was showcased on the school’s Facebook page.

It has attracted more than 5,000 ‘likes’ and has been viewed, shared and showcased across the town.

Miss Daly said: “I was missing the children and Thursday is my singing assembly, which is extremely popular with them.

“So I opened up the laptop and decided to post me singing the songs and actions that we’d normally do in assembly.”

After posting on the school’s Facebook page beforehand to say that Miss Daly would be conducting the live broadcast at 10.15am – the normal assembly time – children and parents were soon joining in as the video went viral.

“It was just amazing,” Miss Daly said,

“I knew the children would have been missing singing assembly as it is full of fun songs they engage with – but I never thought we would have so many views.

“Seeing the parents joining in with the songs and actions shows the children have taught them all the moves and they are really on board with it.

“We’ve had videos sent to the school’s Facebook page of the children taking part, and it has been great seeing their smiling faces as they have fun.

“We have also had people who are not part of the school like it and share with their children – I hope it encourages other schools to think outside the box.”

The school’s singing assembly will now be shared online every Thursday, and singing club – which is well attended each Tuesday lunchtime – will also now continue via the school’s Facebook page.

Miss Daly added: “We work closely with Westwood Primary and they will be sharing videos on their Facebook page next week as well – both schools are really on the up.

“I am going to try to do one video each day, such as an art lesson outside in the garden.

“The teaching assistants will be reading stories on Facebook, geography lessons are being prepared for children to join in with and there will be work in all the different curriculum areas to provide support for the parents and real learning for the children.”