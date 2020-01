Burst heating pipe forces school to close

A Norfolk school is closed today (Wednesday, January 8) because it has no heating.

Swanton Morley VC Primary School has had to shut because a heating pipe has burst.

The school said it was trying to get the issue fixed as soon as possible and hoped to get the heating up and running again on Thursday.

They said parents will be kept informed.