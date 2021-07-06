School’s first ever reception class given graduation ceremony

Published: 12:55 PM July 6, 2021

Swaffham CofE Primary Academy reception pupils Joey and Arianna in their graduation gowns. - Credit: DNEAT

The first ever reception children at a Norfolk school has been given a special graduation ceremony after a year disrupted by the pandemic.

Swaffham CofE Primary Academy held the special event to pay tribute to the resilience of its debut ‘Little Terns’ cohort after the school transitioned from a junior school into a primary last September.

Swaffham CofE Primary Academy reception pupils Poppy, Porsha and Isla enjoy their graduation ceremony. - Credit: DNEAT

Headteacher Nicola Kaye said: “To celebrate the school children’s achievements and their resilience shown, we held a graduation ceremony to celebrate their amazing achievements and to reflect on the great year they have had.”

Swaffham CofE Primary Academy held a graduation ceremony for its first ever cohort of reception class pupils. - Credit: DNEAT

Assistant head and SEND coordinator Syreeta Rice added: “These children at just four-years-old began their educational journey starting school for the first time, attending school during a pandemic and experiencing lockdown.”

Class member Alyssia-Rose, age five, said: “On my first day at school I was resilient because I was nervous, then I got to meet all my new friends and the teachers. I wasn’t scared anymore.”

Swaffham CofE Primary Academy held a graduation ceremony for its first ever cohort of reception class pupils. - Credit: DNEAT



