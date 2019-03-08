Swaffham play area to get £30,000 revamp

The old play equipment at Oaklands play area will be replaced �like for like� with new, modern and colourful pieces. Photo: Kompan Kompan

A run down play area in Swaffham will be given a new lease of life after being handed a £30,000 grant from the government.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The old play equipment at Oaklands play area will be replaced �like for like� with new, modern and colourful pieces. Photo: Kompan The old play equipment at Oaklands play area will be replaced �like for like� with new, modern and colourful pieces. Photo: Kompan

Oaklands play area off Watton Road will have new benches, more modern and colourful playground equipment and a hedge installed.

The money comes from the Pocket Parks Plus scheme, a £3.75m government programme that recognises the value that small areas of green space can have for the wellbeing of local communities.

Swaffham town clerk Richard Bishop said: “It’s great to be able to revamp the play area and make it a much more attractive and interesting place for the local community to enjoy.

“We’ll be working in partnership with the rotary club to plant the hedge and plan to hold an open day later in the year to celebrate the completion of the project.”

The old tower play equipment at the Oaklands play area in Swaffham. Photo: Sue Dent The old tower play equipment at the Oaklands play area in Swaffham. Photo: Sue Dent

Play equipment and benches will be installed in summer and the hedge in the autumn.