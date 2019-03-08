Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Swaffham play area to get £30,000 revamp

PUBLISHED: 13:09 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 05 April 2019

The old play equipment at Oaklands play area will be replaced �like for like� with new, modern and colourful pieces. Photo: Kompan

The old play equipment at Oaklands play area will be replaced �like for like� with new, modern and colourful pieces. Photo: Kompan

Kompan

A run down play area in Swaffham will be given a new lease of life after being handed a £30,000 grant from the government.

The old play equipment at Oaklands play area will be replaced �like for like� with new, modern and colourful pieces. Photo: KompanThe old play equipment at Oaklands play area will be replaced �like for like� with new, modern and colourful pieces. Photo: Kompan

Oaklands play area off Watton Road will have new benches, more modern and colourful playground equipment and a hedge installed.

The money comes from the Pocket Parks Plus scheme, a £3.75m government programme that recognises the value that small areas of green space can have for the wellbeing of local communities.

Swaffham town clerk Richard Bishop said: “It’s great to be able to revamp the play area and make it a much more attractive and interesting place for the local community to enjoy.

“We’ll be working in partnership with the rotary club to plant the hedge and plan to hold an open day later in the year to celebrate the completion of the project.”

The old tower play equipment at the Oaklands play area in Swaffham. Photo: Sue DentThe old tower play equipment at the Oaklands play area in Swaffham. Photo: Sue Dent

Play equipment and benches will be installed in summer and the hedge in the autumn.

Most Read

Two months after work on NDR roundabouts - has anything changed?

Works have been completed on six roundabouts on the Broadland Northway. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Pensioners urged to put in claim or risk missing out on £7k per year

Age UK Norwich is calling for people to check their eligibility for pension credit and housing benefit before the Government changes the rules on May 15. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pupil flees from stranger who tried to entice her into van near school

Parents at Litcham Shool have been urged to stay alert after a pupil was stopped by a driver in the area. Picture is Litcham School secondary phase. Picture: GOOGLE

50 of East Anglia’s biggest firm’s gender pay gaps revealed

The gender pay gap at Norfolk and Suffolk's biggest employers have been revealed. Picture: Getty

One City Strong: Let’s all get behind Canaries for promotion push

Archant and Fan group Along Come Norwich launch the Sing Up The River End campaign. Ben Kensell, Norwich City Chief Operating Officer, Gary Powers, Regency Security, David Powles, Editor and David Wiltshire. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Most Read

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Tributes paid after death of ‘passionate’ firefighter first on scene of huge Fakenham blaze

Tributes have been paid after the death of a “passionate” firefighter who was among those first on the scene at a blaze which devastated a north Norfolk town. Pictured, Mr Grand with his wife Tracy. Photo: Courtesy of Grand family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pupil flees from stranger who tried to entice her into van near school

Parents at Litcham Shool have been urged to stay alert after a pupil was stopped by a driver in the area. Picture is Litcham School secondary phase. Picture: GOOGLE

Norwich City v QPR - Press Conference LIVE

Onel Hernandez scored the winner in Norwich City's victory at Middlesrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Pub manager from Norwich stole £7,000 from venue before disappearing

The Hereward pub in Ely. Picture Google.

Call for a total ban on parking on the pavement - but what do you think?

People are parking on Mornington Road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Two months after work on NDR roundabouts - has anything changed?

Works have been completed on six roundabouts on the Broadland Northway. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists