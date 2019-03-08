Swaffham play area to get £30,000 revamp
PUBLISHED: 13:09 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 05 April 2019
A run down play area in Swaffham will be given a new lease of life after being handed a £30,000 grant from the government.
Oaklands play area off Watton Road will have new benches, more modern and colourful playground equipment and a hedge installed.
The money comes from the Pocket Parks Plus scheme, a £3.75m government programme that recognises the value that small areas of green space can have for the wellbeing of local communities.
Swaffham town clerk Richard Bishop said: “It’s great to be able to revamp the play area and make it a much more attractive and interesting place for the local community to enjoy.
“We’ll be working in partnership with the rotary club to plant the hedge and plan to hold an open day later in the year to celebrate the completion of the project.”
Play equipment and benches will be installed in summer and the hedge in the autumn.