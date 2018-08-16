Teenager hopes to follow in the footsteps of those who saved her father’s life after football attack

Published: 3:09 PM August 16, 2018 Updated: 11:18 PM October 9, 2020

Emily Dobbin pictured with her dad who received devastating injuries in the attack in Southend. - Credit: Archant

A Suffolk teenager hopes to follow in the footsteps of those who saved her fathers life as she achieved top marks in her A-level results.

Left to right, Emily and Nicola Dobbin when BBC's DIY SOS was renovating their home. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Emily Dobbin, 19, from Mildenhall, achieved a distinction star/distinction in Double Health and Social Care and a merit in Applied Science at Mildenhall College Academy.

Her father, Simon Dobbin, 46, was attacked in Southend in March 2015 by a group of men following a 0-0 draw between Cambridge United and Southend United.

He has been left unable to walk or talk after receiving brain damage and Miss Dobbin and her mother Nicole Dobbin, 47, have been caring for him since.

Miss Dobbin was excited to receive her results and is looking forward to university. She said: 'I read what was on the paper but it just didn't go in. I couldn't believe it I am so chuffed that I was able to get my grades.

You may also want to watch:

'I'm just so glad that it's over. I had to retake my first year at sixth form because of what happened to dad but I'm so glad I did as it worked out in the end.'

With her results, Miss Dobbin is going to St George's University in London to study Paramedic Science. It is the same hospital featured in Channel 4's 24 Hours in A&E.

She added: 'I can't wait to go to university but I'm also really nervous as I'll be on my own but it isn't too far so I can come home on weekends.

'I loved sixth form as I had the most supportive teachers, it was hard through in my second year because all my friends had gone off to university but everyone was really nice and the teachers were really helpful.

'I knew I always wanted a health care career but because of what happened to dad it pushed me even more.'

Mrs Dobbin is proud of what her daughter has achieved after what the family has been through.

She said: 'I'm so proud as she has achieved so much since her dad was attacked three years ago.

'We were going through a difficult time as a family but she has worked really hard and I'm so proud of her, she deserves it.

'Since the attack on her dad and the paramedics saving his life, that's why she chose Paramedic Science because she wanted to give something back to the NHS.'

Earlier this year the Dobbin family appeared on BBC'S DIY SOS after the community rallied around to renovate their house to help with the care needs of Mr Dobbin.