Deadline approaching to apply for a secondary school place

PUBLISHED: 09:28 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:28 18 October 2019

Raised hands in class as the secondary school applications deadline approaches. Picture: Archant Library

Parents and carers have until the end of the month to submit an application to secure their child's place at a Suffolk secondary school for September next year.

The deadline for applications to secure a place at a Suffolk secondary school - which includes high and upper schools - is Thursday, October 31 2019.

Last year, 90 per cent of applicants received offers for their first preference school and 97pc of applicants received an offer for one of their top three preferred schools.

Parents and carers are also reminded to make themselves familiar with changes to Suffolk's School Travel Policy, which came into effect this September.

A completed application must be submitted for every child wanting a Year 7 place at a high school or a Year 9 place at an upper school from September 2020.

Information to help parents and carers make their application is available at www.suffolk.gov.uk/admissions

