School calls on former students to go back to the classroom

PUBLISHED: 14:12 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:12 24 June 2019

Sir John Leman High School seeks former students like midwife Rani Coleman (pictured) to inspire the current generation.Picture: Contributed by Future First

Archant

Former pupils of a town's high school are being called back to the classroom to encourage academic success for the younger generation.

Sir John Leman High School seeks former students like vet Jack Stanton to inspire the current generation. Picture: Contrubuted by Future FirstSir John Leman High School seeks former students like vet Jack Stanton to inspire the current generation. Picture: Contrubuted by Future First

Sir John Leman High School, in Beccles have asked former students of the school to support the younger generation in the school's 'old school tie' programme.

The programme, run by educational charity Future First, is designed to motivate young people and broaden their job prospects.

Headteacher Michael Taylor said, "We signed up to Future First's scheme straightaway.

"A network of past pupils with all their valuable experience will be vital in helping us to broaden current pupils' jobs horizons and equip them for the world of work."

Matt Lent, chief executive officer of Future First said: "Students cannot be what they cannot see. It is vital to open their eyes to opportunities beyond their own world and show them the range of jobs available."

Contact Verity Fairhill on xvjf@sirjohnleman.co.uk for more information.

