'I was in shock': Lowestoft students celebrate A-level results

Best friends Jamie Coleman and Amy Mullenbrown, both 18, received three D* in performing arts and a C in English literature.

After a nail-biting wait, the nervous faces of students at Lowestoft Sixth Form transformed into jubilation as they received their A-level and BTC results.

Riley Garvin said: "I feel nothing right now"

Staff and students at the sixth form, on Rotterdam Road, celebrated a 99pc A-level pass rate for the second year in a row and a 74pc A* to C rate for its overall grades.

Stuart Rimmer, CEO of the college, said: "Lowestoft Sixth Form College students simply standout.

"For the second year running we have an A-Level pass rate of 99pc. Our students are fantastic and should be proud of all their hard work and dedication.

"A special well done should be given to all our staff and to the students' parents whose contribution should not be forgotten."

Laura Preece, from Lowestoft burst into tears when she opened her results.

After period of illness caused by stress, Laura Preece, from Lowestoft burst into tears when she opened her results.

"I thought I did really bad. Throughout my exams I was really sick from stress and I felt like I was going to be sick on the last two exams," Miss Preece said.

However, the 18-year-old scored an AAB in her results and will now go on to study a Masters of Pharmacy in Lincoln - fulfilling a life-long dream.

"I was in shock with myself. I am really proud," she said.

The sixth form on Rotterdam Road celebrated a 99pc A-level pass rate this year.

Best friends Jamie Coleman and Amy Mullenbrown, both 18, received three D* in performing arts BTEC and a C in English literature.

Miss Coleman said: "I am doing a teaching degree, I like working with children and watching their development.

"It is strange to think I am now 18 - college was really good," she said.

“I was in shock with myself, I am really proud." “I was in shock with myself, I am really proud."

Miss Mullenbrown, who has an interest in current affairs and "loves talking to people" will move to Sheffield to study journalism.

"It is quite sad to leave, I am excited and also nervous - but it will be nice to be in a new surrounding," she said.

Riley Garvin, from Lowestoft, received an A*AB and will take to University of East Anglia (UEA) to study maths.

The 17-year-old said: "I feel nothing right now - I haven't slept because I have been nervous all night."