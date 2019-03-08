Students get sporty at summer school games

Thousands of young people from across Norfolk have come together to test their sporting abilities and try out new activities.

The Norfolk Summer School Games, which took place from June 17 to 21, saw a range of events take place designed to inspire the county's youngest residents to take part in sport and physical activity.

Among the highlights were the secondary alternative sports day, which took place on Great Yarmouth beach and saw more than 150 pupils experience activities such as beach volleyball and kite-flying, a schools competition day including mini tennis, golf and angling, and an athletics competition at UEA Sportpark which saw around 640 secondary school pupils compete and was attended by local Commonwealth Games star Iona lake.

Jo Thompson, School Games project officer at Active Norfolk, said: "We hope that by introducing youngsters to physical activity in this way, they realise there are lots of different activities out there for them to try."