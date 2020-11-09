Students self-isolating after confirmed coronavirus case at college

There has been one confirmed coronavirus case at East Coast College, Great Yarmouth Campus, which hosts around 5,000 students Picture: Google Maps. Archant

Five students are self-isolating after a college confirmed a positive case in one of its teaching bubbles.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Urmila Rasan, deputy chief executive at East Coast College, in Great Yarmouth, said: “A student at our Great Yarmouth campus has tested positive for Covid-19.

“We immediately informed the health protection team and followed their advice and instruction.

“As soon as we were alerted to the case we worked to identify those who had been in recent contact.

“This included only four other students who were asked to go home and self-isolate for 14 days to prevent any further spreading of the virus.

You may also want to watch:

“They will now be supported with their learning online from home.

“We take the health and safety of all of our staff and students extremely seriously and have strict guidelines in place around social distancing, keeping two metres apart, sanitising hands regularly and wearing face masks in communal areas.

“Throughout the coronavirus period we have had a very low number of cases and this is thanks to the established protocols we have in place.”

She went on to say that those directly affected had been informed, adding: “We don’t as a rule send this information out to everyone involved with the college to prevent further alarm at what is already an emotional and challenging time.”

“East Coast College remains open as normal with an enhanced cleaning protocol in place and we would like to wish our student all the best in their recovery.”

The college has some 5,000 students.

Anyone with concerns is asked to contact the college, leaving a message if they cannot get through.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.