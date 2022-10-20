Primary where pupils' behaviour is 'exemplary' rated 'Good' by Ofsted

Stradbrooke CofE Primary School at Eye, which has been rated 'Good' by Ofsted - Credit: Google

A school where pupils' behaviour is described as "exemplary" has been rated 'Good' by the education watchdog.

Ofsted inspectors visited Stradbrooke CofE Primary School at Eye, near Diss, last month.

Their report says: "Stradbroke is a harmonious and inclusive community. Pupils delight in coming to school each day. They eagerly anticipate the things that they will learn and seeing their friends.

"Pupils feel safe and very content with their time spent at school. Pupils’ behaviour is exemplary.

"Relationships between adults and pupils are highly positive. Pupils are keen to please their teachers. They are attentive and there is rarely any disruption in class."

The report adds staff have drawn up an "ambitious" curriculum for the school's 115 pupils, adding: "It sets out the important things pupils need to learn and remember."

The report says pupils value their learning and are proud of their achievements.

Inspectors found safeguarding arrangements at the school, on Queen Street, were effective.

"Leaders give safeguarding a high priority. Staff receive regular training to help them remain vigilant to spot any signs of concern.

"They understand how to report their concerns and regard that every piece of information is important to help leaders in addressing issues. Leaders act tenaciously.

"Many parents are very positive about the support and care their child receives from the staff."

The report also highlights pupils' involvement in the community.

It says: "They make significant contributions in helping to improve the school and local community, such as leading campaigns to make local roads safer or supporting charity fund raising events."

Inspectors say in order to improve, the school needs to look more closely at how some pupils' books are selected.

"For a few pupils, the books they read to practise their phonics are not well matched to the sounds that they know," their report adds.

"This means that pupils are not developing the fluency they need to read well."