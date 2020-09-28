Storm damage forces school to close for repairs

A village school has been forced to turn away pupils after torrential rain and high winds caused damage to classrooms.

Horning Community Primary School was forced to stay closed on Monday after the wet and windy weekend of storms.

The school was one of four schools that closed on Friday after it was left with no power and flooding.

It remained closed on Monday to allow for further cleaning, repairs and to make the electrics safe for pupils to return.

A school spokeswoman said heavy rain had penetrated windows and leaked through the roof of the school building causing damage to two classrooms and the staff room.

The small village school, which has just 41 pupils on its roll and is rated good by Ofsted, said it expected to reopen to pupils on Tuesday.

Other schools hit by the storm included Marshland St James Primary, which closed on Friday due to a power cut, and Sprowston Community Academy, which partially closed due to flooding.