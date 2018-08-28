Search

Advanced search

Funding application now open for students to get creative and build gadgets

PUBLISHED: 09:34 09 December 2018

Pupils at Neatherd High School in Dereham working on a STEM project funded by the Dudgeon Community Fund. Picture: Courtesy ofNorfolk Community Foundation

Pupils at Neatherd High School in Dereham working on a STEM project funded by the Dudgeon Community Fund. Picture: Courtesy ofNorfolk Community Foundation

Courtesy ofNorfolk Community Foundation

Architects and inventors of the future are benefitting from creative projects focussed on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects.

The team at Neatherd High School in Dereham working on a STEM project funded by the Dudgeon Community Fund. Picture: Courtesy ofNorfolk Community FoundationThe team at Neatherd High School in Dereham working on a STEM project funded by the Dudgeon Community Fund. Picture: Courtesy ofNorfolk Community Foundation

A number of secondary schools in Norfolk were awarded funding from the Dudgeon Community Fund STEM Programme this year for projects which encourages pupils to develop an interest in STEM subjects.

Sheringham High School was awarded a grant to enable schools in North Norfolk and Breckland to take part in a competition to design, build, program and compete with robots, with the winning groups to compete on an international platform in Tallinn, Estonia.

The funding has helped pupils at 10 secondary schools in Great Yarmouth, North Norfolk and Breckland to build an electric car for the Greenpower IET F24 challenge, while students at Neatherd High School in Dereham have been developing their skills in bicycle maintenance and designed their own bike light.

Run by Norfolk Community Foundation, funding is now available for projects that are taking place at schools in Great Yarmouth, Breckland and North Norfolk districts in 2019.

For more information, visit: www.norfolkfoundation.com/funding-support/grants/groups/dudgeon-community-fund.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s last-gasp 3-2 Championship win against Bolton

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 3rd goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Large straw stack fire being investigated as arson as it continues to burn

Fire crews were called to a large straw stack fire at Watton Airfield. Picture: Courtesy of Jade Frost

Opinion Another assist and plenty of bright sparks before defensive wobbles on busy day for Aarons

City youngster Max Aarons runs to celebrate with Teemu Pukki after the late winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norfolk bridge closed due to health and safety concerns

A bridge at Lenwade along Marriotts Way has been closed temporarily to members of the public. PIC: Norfolk County Council Norfolk Trails Twitter

Poll REVEALED: How much your council makes from parking charges

Rose Lane multi-storey car park which is run by Norwich City Council. Picture: Norwich Society.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Drink driver who tried to escape police caught by runner

Police arrested a drink driver on Earlham Road in Norwich. Picture Google.

Video Large straw stack fire being investigated as arson as it continues to burn

Fire crews were called to a large straw stack fire at Watton Airfield. Picture: Courtesy of Jade Frost

Peacocks store in Norwich could be facing closure

Peacocks shop in Castle Mall. Photo: Paul Hewitt .

Norfolk slimmer sheds 7 stone and beats diabetes in less than one year

Linda Thomas before and after her weight loss. Photo: Sally Foreman

Video Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a breathless 3-2 Championship win against Bolton

Teemu Pukki is mobbed after his stoppage time winner against Bolton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast