Poll

One in five parents don't know their child's shoe size - do you?

Start-Rite Shoes in Norwich has polled parents and carers about their child's school shoes. Picture: Getty Images (c) Monkey Business Images Ltd

Do you know what size your child's school shoes are - and do you know if that is the right size? If not, you are not alone, according to research by a Norwich shoe retailer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A survey of 1,000 parents by Start-Rite found almost one third (30pc) had bought school shoes for their child several times without getting their feet measured, while one in five didn't know if their child's current school shoes were the right size.

Of those polled, 37pc only got their child's feet measured once a year.

Start-Rite, which is based on Broadland Business Park and has around 400 UK stockists, found busier family lives had pushed getting children properly-fitted school shoes down the priority list. Quality family time activities such as helping with homework, reading bedtime stories and bath time were taking precedence.

But the shoemaker is encouraging parents and carers to take time to ensure their children are wearing the right sized shoes.

Start-Rite Shoes. Picture: Nick Butcher Start-Rite Shoes. Picture: Nick Butcher

Kate Tansley, chief executive of Start-Rite Shoes, said: "We understand how busy family life can be, and that it can be difficult for parents and guardians to fit everything in."

Wearing incorrectly sized school shoes can affect children's physical development, potentially causing future foot health problems, and, according to some studies, can also have an impact on children's concentration and focus in the classroom.

Martin Haines, biomechanics coach and chartered physiotherapist at Brytespark, which has been working with Start-Rite on shoe development, said: "The key to children's footwear is to understand the stages of growth and movement. As children grow, their physical and psychological needs change in line with their natural development."