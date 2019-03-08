One in five parents don't know their child's shoe size - do you?

Search

PUBLISHED: 10:37 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:37 29 October 2019

Start-Rite Shoes in Norwich has polled parents and carers about their child's school shoes. Picture: Getty Images

Start-Rite Shoes in Norwich has polled parents and carers about their child's school shoes. Picture: Getty Images

Do you know what size your child's school shoes are - and do you know if that is the right size? If not, you are not alone, according to research by a Norwich shoe retailer.

A survey of 1,000 parents by Start-Rite found almost one third (30pc) had bought school shoes for their child several times without getting their feet measured, while one in five didn't know if their child's current school shoes were the right size.

Of those polled, 37pc only got their child's feet measured once a year.

Start-Rite, which is based on Broadland Business Park and has around 400 UK stockists, found busier family lives had pushed getting children properly-fitted school shoes down the priority list. Quality family time activities such as helping with homework, reading bedtime stories and bath time were taking precedence.

But the shoemaker is encouraging parents and carers to take time to ensure their children are wearing the right sized shoes.

Kate Tansley, chief executive of Start-Rite Shoes, said: "We understand how busy family life can be, and that it can be difficult for parents and guardians to fit everything in."

Wearing incorrectly sized school shoes can affect children's physical development, potentially causing future foot health problems, and, according to some studies, can also have an impact on children's concentration and focus in the classroom.

Martin Haines, biomechanics coach and chartered physiotherapist at Brytespark, which has been working with Start-Rite on shoe development, said: "The key to children's footwear is to understand the stages of growth and movement. As children grow, their physical and psychological needs change in line with their natural development."

