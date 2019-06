Artistic flair impresses viewers at pupils' exhibition

Schoolchildren have worked with artists on a community exhibition paying tribute to their area, St Michaels Junior School, Bowthorpe. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Schoolchildren have been showing off their artistic skills in a community exhibition inspired by local artists.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Urban Sketchers Julie, Pete and James have worked with schoolchildren at St Michaels Junior School, Bowthorpe. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Urban Sketchers Julie, Pete and James have worked with schoolchildren at St Michaels Junior School, Bowthorpe. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Pupils at St Michael's Junior School in Bowthorpe took part in workshops with urban sketchers, an illustrator and a ceramics maker to inform their whole school exhibition, comprising more than 400 pieces.

You may also want to watch:

Parents and members of the community were invited to view the exhibition at the Astley Road school on June 5 and 6.

Assistant headteacher Ollie Bennison said the exhibition would be the first in a series of activities designed to share pupils' work with the wider community, including a series of Shakespeare performances later this summer.

Schoolchildren have worked with artists on a community exhibition paying tribute to their area, St Michaels Junior School, Bowthorpe. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Schoolchildren have worked with artists on a community exhibition paying tribute to their area, St Michaels Junior School, Bowthorpe. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Following the successful art exhibition, the school has also revealed that four of its pupils have been shortlisted for the Royal Academy of the Arts summer exhibition 2019, with two year three pupils having their work selected for the academy's online exhibition.