Artistic flair impresses viewers at pupils' exhibition
PUBLISHED: 14:45 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:45 12 June 2019
Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk
Schoolchildren have been showing off their artistic skills in a community exhibition inspired by local artists.
Pupils at St Michael's Junior School in Bowthorpe took part in workshops with urban sketchers, an illustrator and a ceramics maker to inform their whole school exhibition, comprising more than 400 pieces.
Parents and members of the community were invited to view the exhibition at the Astley Road school on June 5 and 6.
Assistant headteacher Ollie Bennison said the exhibition would be the first in a series of activities designed to share pupils' work with the wider community, including a series of Shakespeare performances later this summer.
Following the successful art exhibition, the school has also revealed that four of its pupils have been shortlisted for the Royal Academy of the Arts summer exhibition 2019, with two year three pupils having their work selected for the academy's online exhibition.