Junior school officially joins multi academy trust
- Credit: St Benets MAT
A Norfolk junior school is hoping to benefit from being part of a 'wider family' after officially joining the Diocese of Norwich St Benet’s Multi Academy Trust.
St Mary's Church of England Junior School in Long Stratton has become an associate member of St Benet's after school officials considered the impact on its area, its curriculum, governance and staffing.
The junior school, which has 200 pupils and employs 25 staff, has been a stand-alone academy for 10 years and its principal Aziza Cranmer said following research and meetings they "found what they were striving for" in St Benet's.
Richard Cranmer, CEO of St Benet’s Multi Academy Trust, said: “Earlier this year the Secretary of State promoted this route for schools to learn more about the benefits of being part of a wider family and St Mary’s have proved just how valuable this is."
Online events will be held on September 27 and 29 from 6.30pm to 8pm on a multi academy trust.
You may also want to watch:
Schools interested in attending can email paul.dunning@dioceseofnorwich.org
