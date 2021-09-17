News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Education

Junior school officially joins multi academy trust

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 11:54 AM September 17, 2021   
Aziza Cranmer, and Richard Cranmer, CEO of St Benet's Multi Academy Trust. 

Aziza Cranmer, principal of St Mary's Church of England Junior Academy, and Richard Cranmer, CEO of St Benet's Multi Academy Trust. - Credit: St Benets MAT

A Norfolk junior school is hoping to benefit from being part of a 'wider family' after officially joining the Diocese of Norwich St Benet’s Multi Academy Trust.

St Mary's Church of England Junior School in Long Stratton has become an associate member of St Benet's after school officials considered the impact on its area, its curriculum, governance and staffing.

The junior school, which has 200 pupils and employs 25 staff, has been a stand-alone academy for 10 years and its principal Aziza Cranmer said following research and meetings they "found what they were striving for" in St Benet's.

Richard Cranmer, CEO of St Benet’s Multi Academy Trust, said: “Earlier this year the Secretary of State promoted this route for schools to learn more about the benefits of being part of a wider family and St Mary’s have proved just how valuable this is."

Online events will be held on September 27 and 29 from 6.30pm to 8pm on a multi academy trust.

You may also want to watch:

Schools interested in attending can email paul.dunning@dioceseofnorwich.org

Most Read

  1. 1 Motorcyclist dies in crash on A11
  2. 2 GP surgery in special measures after inspectors find range of faults
  3. 3 Huge village home with indoor swimming pool for sale for £1.2m
  1. 4 Britain's poshest train returning to Norwich for Christmas lunch
  2. 5 Huge Christmas market returning to Norfolk Showground for 2021
  3. 6 Indian restaurant in Norfolk nominated for two national awards
  4. 7 Norwich bridal shop named among best in UK
  5. 8 Could you offer one of these rescue animals a forever home?
  6. 9 Vintage tractor enthusiast's prized collection goes under the hammer
  7. 10 Electric vehicle owners could have to pay £50 to run cables to cars
Norwich News
South Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The eastbound carriageway of the A47 where there was a fatal road traffic accident today (Wednesday

Norfolk Live

Driver dies in crash on A47

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Murieal Bassinder, who has been a resident at Oulton Park care home in Lowestoft for three years.

Woman who was found with maggots living in hand evicted from care home

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
sainsburys

Exclusive

'A kick in the teeth' - Sainsbury's staff angry at Boxing Day 'gift'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
CB moon shot

Inside the police operation that has led to 3000 arrests in Norfolk

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon