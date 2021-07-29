Horsepower on full display as students arrive for prom night

Published: 12:57 PM July 29, 2021

Elaine Defty arriving at the prom night on a horse. - Credit: Ian Burt

Students displayed a full range of transport as they attended their prom in everything from a sports cars and SUVs to a horse and tractor.

Teenagers at St Clement's High School showed what horsepower was as they arrived at the school on July 23 in their gowns and suits on horseback, a tractor, sports cars and a vintage camper.

Students at St Clement’s High School arrived on horseback, in a tractor, sports car, vintage camper and SUVs galore for their special event. - Credit: Ian Burt

Elaine Defty went with the more traditional form of horsepower while Jack Fletcher opted for a tractor.

Jack Fletcher arrived at his prom in a tractor. - Credit: Ian Burt

Headteacher Nigel Willingham said: “All our students had a wonderful time at the end of year prom and everybody enjoyed the evening. It was amazing to see the variety of transport they used and we were delighted that the event was so popular and such a success.

Students at St Clement’s High School at their prom night. - Credit: Ian Burt

“It has been a difficult year for everyone and we had some wonderful events to mark the end of term."

You may also want to watch:

The students were collected from the school to stage their prom night at the town hall in King’s Lynn.

Sports cars, SUVs and horseback and tractor were used to transport the students to their prom night. - Credit: Ian Burt

Horsepower from four legs to four-wheel drive was called into action to transport teenagers to their school prom night. - Credit: Ian Burt

Students showed up in a range of transport for their prom night. - Credit: Ian Burt

Students at St Clement’s High School at their prom night. - Credit: Ian Burt

Students at St Clement’s High School at their prom night. - Credit: Ian Burt





Students showed up in a range of transport for their prom night. - Credit: Ian Burt

Elaine Defty arriving at the prom night on a horse. - Credit: Ian Burt



