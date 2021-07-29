News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Horsepower on full display as students arrive for prom night

Sarah Hussain

Published: 12:57 PM July 29, 2021   
Elaine Defty arriving at the prom night on a horse.

Students displayed a full range of transport as they attended their prom in everything from a sports cars and SUVs to a horse and tractor.

Teenagers at St Clement's High School showed what horsepower was as they arrived at the school on July 23 in their gowns and suits on horseback, a tractor, sports cars and a vintage camper.

Elaine Defty went with the more traditional form of horsepower while Jack Fletcher opted for a tractor.

Headteacher Nigel Willingham said: “All our students had a wonderful time at the end of year prom and everybody enjoyed the evening. It was amazing to see the variety of transport they used and we were delighted that the event was so popular and such a success.

“It has been a difficult year for everyone and we had some wonderful events to mark the end of term."

The students were collected from the school to stage their prom night at the town hall in King’s Lynn.

