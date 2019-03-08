School reveals expansion plans for complex needs unit

Sprowston Infant School. Picture: Archant Archant Norfolk 2017

Plans to nearly double the size of a unit for children with special educational needs at a city infant school have been revealed.

Norfolk County Council is proposing to increase the size of the specialist resource base (SRB) at Sprowston Junior School from 10 to 18 places from February 1, 2020.

Last October the council announced it would be providing an extra 170 SRB places in the county's mainstream schools as part of a £120m investment in special educational needs and disabilities provision.

The authority said the SRB at Sprowston Infant School was unique in catering for children who "met the profile" for a place in a specialist complex needs school, and that it had been running at full capacity for the past five years.

For the academic year which began in September, 20 applications were made and nine places were offered.

The council is proposing to use teaching space at the children's centre next door for the expanded SRB.