Search

Advanced search

High school sends students home and has deep clean after pupil tests positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 09:17 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:29 21 October 2020

Sprowston Community Academy where a pupil has positive positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Sprowston Community Academy where a pupil has positive positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Pupils at a Norwich high school have been told to self-isolate after a confirmed case of coronavirus.

Liz Wood, headteacher at Sprowston Community Academy. Picture: Right for Success TrustLiz Wood, headteacher at Sprowston Community Academy. Picture: Right for Success Trust

Sprowston Community Academy has informed parents that one of its year nine pupils has tested positive for Covid-19.

The pupil is now learning from home. Areas of the school that they have used have undergone a deep clean.

Sprowston Community Academy. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanSprowston Community Academy. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

A small group of other pupils and members of staff who had been in close contact have also been sent home after being told to self-isolate for 14-days.

You may also want to watch:

The secondary school, on Cannaby Lane in Sprowston, has 1,292 pupils and is overseen by the Boudica Schools Trust.

MORE: Pupils at Norwich school sent home after positive coronavirus case

The school has written to all parents about the situation, and most pupils are unaffected and are continuing to attend school as normal.

Headteacher Liz Wood said: “A year nine pupil has tested positive for Covid-19. As soon as we were made aware of the positive test we contacted the dedicated Schools Helpline and are following the advice we have received.

“We want to assure all parents and carers that we will continue to prioritise the welfare of children and staff and will take all/any decisions required to minimise risk.

“This will include requiring all pupils and staff who have had close contact with the individual to self-isolate and carrying out additional deep cleaning in the areas they have used.

It comes as the latest attendance figures from the Department for Education (DfE) show 46pc of secondary and 16pc of primary schools in England sent home one pupil or more last week because of Covid-19 outbreaks.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It can happen to anyone’: City’s drug death rate among highest in country

Dylan Callomon's sister, Astrid, wants more people to accept that addiction is an illness and can happen to anyone. Photo: Callomon family

Road remains open after car collides with hedge

The car which collided with a hedge on Shouldham Road at Marham Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest graphs show big differences between coronavirus cases in north west compared to East Anglia

Public Health England figures show the coronavirus infection rate is increasing in Great Yarmouth and Norwich. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Fallen wisteria thought to be 100-years-old could have been one of oldest in UK

The wisteria in Newman’s Yard, Fakenham, was believed to be a century old when it finally succumbed to the elements in late September. Picture: Submitted

Rare porcelain swan to attract worldwide interest at auction

A rare Lowestoft Porcelain swan, which is set to be auctioned in Norfolk in November. Picture: Keys Auctioneers and Valuers