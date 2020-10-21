High school sends students home and has deep clean after pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Sprowston Community Academy where a pupil has positive positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Pupils at a Norwich high school have been told to self-isolate after a confirmed case of coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Liz Wood, headteacher at Sprowston Community Academy. Picture: Right for Success Trust Liz Wood, headteacher at Sprowston Community Academy. Picture: Right for Success Trust

Sprowston Community Academy has informed parents that one of its year nine pupils has tested positive for Covid-19.

The pupil is now learning from home. Areas of the school that they have used have undergone a deep clean.

Sprowston Community Academy. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Sprowston Community Academy. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

A small group of other pupils and members of staff who had been in close contact have also been sent home after being told to self-isolate for 14-days.

You may also want to watch:

The secondary school, on Cannaby Lane in Sprowston, has 1,292 pupils and is overseen by the Boudica Schools Trust.

MORE: Pupils at Norwich school sent home after positive coronavirus case

The school has written to all parents about the situation, and most pupils are unaffected and are continuing to attend school as normal.

Headteacher Liz Wood said: “A year nine pupil has tested positive for Covid-19. As soon as we were made aware of the positive test we contacted the dedicated Schools Helpline and are following the advice we have received.

“We want to assure all parents and carers that we will continue to prioritise the welfare of children and staff and will take all/any decisions required to minimise risk.

“This will include requiring all pupils and staff who have had close contact with the individual to self-isolate and carrying out additional deep cleaning in the areas they have used.

It comes as the latest attendance figures from the Department for Education (DfE) show 46pc of secondary and 16pc of primary schools in England sent home one pupil or more last week because of Covid-19 outbreaks.