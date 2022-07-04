News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
School rated good in first inspection since becoming academy

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 1:08 PM July 4, 2022
Staff and students at Sprowston Community Academy celebrate its good Ofsted result

Staff and students at Sprowston Community Academy celebrate its good Ofsted result - Credit: Sprowston Community Academy

A school just outside of Norwich is celebrating after being rated as good by Ofsted in its first inspection since becoming an academy.

Sprowston High School was previously told it required improvement in 2015, before joining the Broad Horizons Education Trust and rebranding.

Now known as Sprowston Community Academy, the school was visited by Ofsted inspectors earlier this year and has been rated as good.

Liz Wood, the school's headteacher, said: "Our whole school is committed to being the best version of Sprowston Community Academy and we have not shied away from making important changes.

"We are incredibly lucky to work with dedicated staff, students who enthusiastically embrace our offer and parents, carers and families who have been hugely supportive of our journey."

Clare Jones, executive director of the trust, said: "The Trust's leadership are delighted with this outcome which is a testament to the hard work of all our staff and students."

