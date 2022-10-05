Promotion

Whether you want to study at Oxbridge, pursue a degree-level apprenticeship with a top international firm or win a sporting scholarship, Springwood High School’s Sixth Form can help you achieve your dreams.

Springwood Sixth Form is holding an open evening on Thursday, October 13 to showcase its facilities to prospective students and their families.

As well as tours of the Sixth Form, visitors will be able to hear from students and teachers.

A member of the West Norfolk Academies Trust, Springwood can help you plan your next steps – whether in academia or the world of work.

Executive head teacher Andy Johnson said: “At Springwood Sixth Form, we believe that all students have the capacity to excel if they work hard, make sacrifices and commit to their studies. Experience has taught us that it is those students who have a clear sense of direction – a vision for their lives – who work hardest and are the most committed.

“We also know that not everyone has a ready-made plan when they join sixth form. Your head might be swimming with a thousand possibilities or you might have no clue at all. That is why our aim from day one is to help you develop a vision for your life. Our goal for the next two years is to help you achieve it.”

Zara Bek achieved four A*s to secure a place to read classics at Cambridge - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Student success at Springwood

Year on year, students at Springwood Sixth Form have achieved exceptional results both at A Level and in Level 3 Vocational Qualifications, such as BTEC. The destinations of this year’s high-achieving leavers ranged from Oxford and Cambridge University to apprenticeships at Disney and BAE.

Leavers have also gone on to undertake degree-level apprenticeships at companies including leading law and energy firms, as well as taking up places at international universities including in the Netherlands, Hong Kong and New York.

With an impressive 27pc of the 2022 cohort achieving A* or A grades and 43pc of students achieving A* in maths and sciences, it’s not surprising that Springwood Sixth Form is a popular choice for students in West Norfolk.

Simona Pilmane achieved four A*s and will now study engineering at Imperial College, London - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Among the high achievers at Springwood this year were Simona Pilmane with four A*s, who will now study engineering at Imperial College, London; Harvey Gray with three A*s and an A, who will study biology at Bristol; and Zara Bek, who attained four A*s to secure a place to read classics at Cambridge.

Zara said: “I’m very excited about going to Cambridge, but I’ve enjoyed my time at Springwood and the teaching has been good.”

Jessica McKenzie (left) achieved two A*s and an A, and Brianna Lee achieved two As and a B at A Level and will both go on to study veterinary medicine - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Jake Parrish also took up a place at Cambridge, where he will be reading law after achieving two As and an A*. Other top performers include Jessica McKenzie with two A*s and an A, Brianna Lee with two As and a B, and Lucy Allen with one A* and two As, all of whom will go on to study veterinary medicine.

Lucy said: “It was so good to see all the hard work had finally paid off. I’ve always wanted to be a vet since I was little, so I’m really excited!”

Springwood believes that such outstanding results are no accident. The school’s motto “Big enough to challenge; small enough to care” underpins an ethos of balancing a stimulating academic environment, which offers 34 different courses under the expert guidance of subject specialist teachers, with a pastoral system focused on ensuring that each student benefits from personalised, one-to-one mentoring and advice.

A structured work experience and enrichment programme includes opportunities such as the Duke of Edinburgh's Gold Award, spoken Mandarin and Level 3 Sports Leaders.

There is also a thriving social scene at the school, with Springwood’s student council organising a host of popular events from Sixth Form Bake Offs to the Sixth Form Prom.

Mr Johnson added: “If you accept our invitation to join us at Springwood Sixth Form, we promise that we will help you develop and realise a vision for your life.”

If you are interested in attending the open evening or would like to book a talk and tour of the Sixth Form, please visit springwoodhighschool.co.uk

Nine reasons to choose Springwood Sixth Form

1) More than 30 Level 3 qualifications to choose from including A Level and vocational subjects.

2) Teachers who are specialists in their subject.

3) Second-to-none pastoral and academic support.

4) An enviable record of helping students achieve their first-choice destinations – whether that involves an Oxbridge university, a degree-level apprenticeship or a football scholarship in America.

5) Partnership with a range of organisations to ensure that students have every possible advantage.

6) First-class sixth form facilities.

7) Paid work for sixth form students in a range of roles including mentoring.

8) First-rate careers advice.

9) An exciting programme of social events.