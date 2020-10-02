Open day highlights extensive options for King’s Lynn school-leavers

Springwood student Joe Reed opening his A-Level results, which revealed he had achieved 5 A*s Picture: Springwood Sixth Form Ian Burt Photography

Springwood High School’s Sixth Form is throwing open its doors this month to prospective students and their parents to showcase why it has an established reputation for academic excellence and superb pastoral care.

Staff supporting students on A-Level results day Picture: Springwood Sixth Form Staff supporting students on A-Level results day Picture: Springwood Sixth Form

Springwood Sixth Form’s aim is to ensure students are prepared for the world of work and the next stage of their journey. And to show its commitment to prospective students and parents, the King’s Lynn sixth form will be holding presentation sessions highlighting it’s offer of more than 30 qualifications from 9am to 12.45pm on Saturday, October 17.

This year, students achieved a 100pc pass rate: 36pc of them achieving A-A*, 66pc A*-B and 91pc A*-C. Joe Read was Springwood’s top achiever with 5 A* in maths, further maths, psychology, physics, and an extended project. He is now settling into life studying maths and philosophy at Oxford University.

“As impressive as these results are, at Springwood our focus is on life after sixth form,” said Jamie Warner-Lynn, deputy head teacher at Springwood. “Strong results mean that our leavers are able to secure places at top-rated universities, such as Oxford and Cambridge and degree apprenticeships at companies, including Kennedys and EDF.

“We are very proud of the fact that, this year, 72 of our students achieved a minimum of A, B, B and were recognised as County Scholars. But results and destinations of this sort do not happen by accident. At Springwood, our motto is ‘Big Enough to Challenge; Small Enough to Care’ and this underpins everything we do.”

Mr Warner-Lynn said Springwood’s “competitive and challenging academic ethos” is perfectly balanced by the expert guidance of subject specialist teachers and a pastoral system which is focused on ensuring that each student benefits from personalised, one-to-one mentoring and advice.

“Support of this sort, coupled with clear channels of communication between home and school, ensures that students at Springwood have clear goals and understand what they must do in order to achieve them,” he continued.

“But we recognise that sixth form is about more than just academic success. We aim to ensure that our students leave Springwood as well rounded individuals who are prepared for the world of work and the next stage in their journey.

Georgia Thrower celebrates her A-Level results in August Picture: Springwood Sixth Form Georgia Thrower celebrates her A-Level results in August Picture: Springwood Sixth Form

“The key to this is our structured work experience and enrichment programme: Duke of Edinburgh Gold, spoken Mandarin, sports leaders and construction are just some of the many enrichment opportunities open to students. “Nor is the social side of life neglected at Springwood: we have a thriving student council that organises social events ranging from the sixth form prom to sixth form bake offs.”

If you are interested in securing a place on the presentation session on Saturday, October 17, or to book a talk and tour of the sixth form on another day, visit springwoodhighschool.co.uk

Nine reasons why Springwood stands out

1) A consistent record of academic excellence

2) Thirty-plus level three qualifications to choose from, including A Level and vocational subjects

3) Expert specialist teachers

Sammy Leet was helped by Springwood staff to achieve her goals and has headed to university to study psychology Picture: Springwood Sixth Form Sammy Leet was helped by Springwood staff to achieve her goals and has headed to university to study psychology Picture: Springwood Sixth Form

4) A proven track record of helping students achieve their first choice destinations - whether that be competitive degree level apprenticeships or excellent universities

5) A committed Sixth Form pastoral team

6) Enrichment opportunities, including EPQ, Mandarin and Sports Leaders at L3

7) First-rate careers advice

8) A diverse and inclusive student body

9) An exciting programme of social events

Eleanor Ess is heading into a business apprenticeship at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: Springwood Sixth Form Eleanor Ess is heading into a business apprenticeship at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: Springwood Sixth Form

Meet some of Springwood’s former students

Sammy Leet

Fantastic support from staff and the passion of Springwood High School’s teachers helped former head girl Sammy Leet achieve her goals and head to university to study psychology.

The additional responsibilities of being head girl, along with a full social life and a determination to succeed, helped Sammy to keep a focus on time management and ensure she got the most from her sixth-form years.

“The support you get from staff is unparalleled, someone was always there to help, or could point you in the direction of someone who could, whatever the issue was,” she said. “What also really stood out for me was my teachers’ passion for the subjects they teach, particularly for social sciences. It made me fall in love with the subject and as a result I was really successful.”

Helping out during open evenings and giving speeches to parents and students about Springwood helped Sammy’s confidence grow while she studied for her A Levels.

“There was always something to take part in, from bake sales – my favourite part was the eating – to big quiz nights. I also helped out with a lot of information evenings,” she continued.

“This involvement along with a part-time job, healthy social life and studies definitely helped me nail down time management, allowing me to do everything I wanted and needed with the support and advice from staff to make sure I was getting the balance right.”

Studying psychology at Warwick University is the next stage on her journey, and Sammy said it was thanks to Springwood. On a lighter note – she recommends the sixth form snack bar as “nothing cheers you up on a Monday morning like garlic dough balls!”

Eleanor Ess

Taking the next step straight into a workplace environment could be your perfect route after sixth form studies end and the next stage of education begins.

Eleanor Ess completed both her GCSEs and A Levels at Springwood High School and she is heading into a business apprenticeship at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, with the long-term ambition of working in a person-centred role such as human resources.

“My education experience has been extremely positive and I feel I have been consistently supported in my learning,” she said. “Some of my best memories and educational experiences were due to Springwood’s social sciences department, with Miss Fletcher and Miss Webb providing outstanding teaching and truly shaping who I am today.”

And it’s not just within the classroom that Springwood offers opportunity, as Eleanor was among the students benefiting from taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh’s awards scheme alongside their studies.

“Completing additional projects helped me to develop a multitude of skills, including time management, independent learning and organisational skills,” she said.

“I feel that completing an apprenticeship will allow me to gain valuable experience in the workplace whilst gaining the qualifications I require to start a career. I whole-heartedly recommend Springwood to any new students.”

Eleanor said the school’s enjoyable atmosphere made her seven years there rewarding and prepared her for the next stage of her learning journey.