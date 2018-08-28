Search

Advanced search

‘It feels fitting that part of him is now permanently here’ - High School honours much-loved head

PUBLISHED: 09:09 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:24 06 December 2018

Peter Hopkins

Peter Hopkins

Archant

A West Norfolk high school has honoured a much loved headteacher with a special ceremony a year after his death.

Peter Hopkins HallPeter Hopkins Hall

Friends, former colleagues and students joined the family of Peter Hopkins at Springwood High School, King’s Lynn, on Thursday, November 29, to celebrate his life and contribution to the School.

Mr Hopkins joined Springwood as only its second ever head after Michael Griffiths, in September 1995, and remained in that role until August 2010. He passed away aged 67 on New Years Eve, 2017.

The evening celebrated the school’s specialist arts status which was granted in 2001, which Mr Hopkins was instrumental in securing. The school’s main hall has also been re-named the Peter Hopkins Hall.

An award, carved personally by chair of trustees Roger Livesey, from a tree from Mr Hopkins’s own garden, will be presented annually to the student demonstrating the most outstanding determination and commitment.

Mr Hopkins’s daughter Isabel said: “The life of the school and the chance to help young people achieve their goals or even go beyond them gave Dad’s life such meaning and it feels absolutely fitting that part of him is now permanently here in the way Springwood and his friends, colleagues and pupils were always a part of him.”

After a welcome from current Springwood headteacher Andy Johnson, Mr Hopkins’s legacy was showcased by music and drama performances by current students.

The significant extra funding secured during his tenure at the school helped to finance additional teaching and support staff as well as new and improved facilities including a recording studio, music practice rooms, retractable audience seating and theatre standard lighting rigs, all of which remain in use today.

Jean Meldrum, deputy to Mr Hopkins for many years, said: “Working with Pete on this bid revealed to me two of his many outstanding qualities as a school leader, his vision for Springwood which was realised in many ways, not just arts status, and his absolute determination to achieve his aims and in this case surmounting the very stiff challenge of securing matched funding from local sponsors and the community.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Devastated son releases film on suicide after his mother took her own life

April Archer and her son Jamie. Picture: Archer Family

Video Parent who was ‘frightening’ children at a Norfolk school rows with police officer

The parent was wearing a face mask which cyclists use to protect their nose and face from the cold

Gallery Could this finally be the end of Norfolk’s notorious tyre mountain following its 20-year saga?

Tattersett Business Park owner, businessman Roger Gawn, with the mound of car and lorry tyres. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man spots shocking passenger in car in Norwich suburb

A scary skeleton was spotted strapped into the passenger seat of a car parked in Thorpe St Andrew. Photo: Rob Setchell

‘Every day is inspection day’ - Staff praised as coastal hospital is only in county which is not failing

Staff at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) celebrate being rated as good by the CQC. Photo: JPUH

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Norfolk police officer resigns over inappropriate use of Twitter

Former PC Rod Morrison resigned over inappropriate use of his work twitter account. Photo:Twitter

Father of Norwich cyclist who died in alleyway said warning signs would have saved his life

Warren Dowling, 32, was described as a

Car causes significant structural damage after crashing into house

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and Urban Search and Rescue 'shore up' a house in Heacham Photo: Norfolk Fire and Rescue

Devastated son releases film on suicide after his mother took her own life

April Archer and her son Jamie. Picture: Archer Family

‘Every day is inspection day’ - Staff praised as coastal hospital is only in county which is not failing

Staff at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) celebrate being rated as good by the CQC. Photo: JPUH
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast