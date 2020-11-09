Dozens of students isolating after high schools confirm new Covid cases

Springwood High School Headteacher Andy Johnson. Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2013

Dozens of students and staff members have been told to self-isolate after two more cases of Covid-19 were confirmed at a Norfolk secondary school.

Springwood High School in King’s Lynn. Picture: Google Springwood High School in King’s Lynn. Picture: Google

Two pupils have tested positive in the latest outbreak at Springwood High School, in King’s Lynn.

Andy Johnson, executive headteacher, has confirmed that 29 Year 10 students, 29 Year 8 students, four teaching staff and two support staff are isolating at home following advice from Public Health England.

“The children and staff who had been in close contact with the individuals who have tested positive for Covid-19 have been asked to stay at home,” Mr Johnson said.

Marshland High School near Wisbech. Picture: Chris Bishop Marshland High School near Wisbech. Picture: Chris Bishop

“But the rest of the school Springwood remains open for all year groups and all our other students should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.”

Mr Johnson has stressed these two cases were not related and that it was “highly unlikely” that these positive Covid-19 results were linked to previous confirmed cases due to the time gaps involved.

Last week the school confirmed a pupil and member of staff had tested positive, leading to 25 students and four members of staff self-isolating.

The school, part of West Norfolk Academies Trust, also closed its Sixth Form on October 5 after a student tested positive. It led to 37 students, one teacher and two support staff being told to isolate at home.

Before that, on September 30, 76 Sixth Form students and one member of staff were told to isolate after a student tested positive.

This came after 65 Year 8 students - out of a cohort of 280 - and three staff members were sent home after a confirmed case on September 24.

Mr Johnson said none of them went on to display symptoms or test positive, and all returned to school after their isolation at home.

He said: “It’s important to add that after our previous confirmed cases there have been no confirmed cases from those told to isolate at home. We are continuing to monitor the situation and will continue to work closely with Public Health England.”

Meanwhile after West Norfolk Academies Trust school, Marshland High School at West Walton, near Wisbech, has confirmed that a Year 10 student has tested positive.

Tom Duce, deputy headteacher, said the student had displayed symptoms during half term and had been self-isolating at home.

“We have been told by Public Health England that no student or member of staff needs to isolate at home because the student who tested positive had not recently been in school,” he said.

“We will continue to monitor the situation but we want to reassure parents that the measures we have taken to date are in line with government advice and guidelines.”

There have been two other confirmed cases at Marshland High since the start of the new school year.