Schools inundated with help to keep pupils online during lockdown

Published: 1:53 PM February 19, 2021

Pupils at Archbishop Sancroft High School in Harleston have benefitted from donations of digital equipment and funding. - Credit: DNEAT/St Benet’s MAT

Pupils at schools run by two Norfolk academy trusts have been given extra help with online remote learning thanks to donations of digital equipment.

Making sure pupils have safe access to remote learning during lockdown learning has seen schools in the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust (DNEAT) and St Benet’s Multi-Academy Trust receive support from their local communities.

St Benets Multi Academy Trust chief executive Richard Cranmer (left) with Robert Connelly headteacher of Archbishop Sancroft High School in Harleston. - Credit: James Bass Photography

St John's the Baptist Church in Harleston rallied support to provide 12 laptops and tablets to Archbishop Sancroft High School.

Norfolk County Council, through the Every Child Online campaign supported by this paper, supplied a further 14 brand new devices for students, while South Norfolk Council provided extra funding in the form of additional grant.

Headteacher Rob Connelly said the school was “delighted” with the grant which was shared between Diss Infant and Junior, Dickleburgh Primary and Archbishop Sancroft.

“Whilst it was a long way from making up our shortfall it was a much-appreciated contribution to funds and raised our spirits somewhat too,” he said.

Other donations have included Harleston Primary Academy receiving 25 laptops from Red Dune Website Design.

Su-Bridge Pet Supplies, based in Saham Toney, donated eight iPads and a number of desktop PCs and laptops to The Dove Federation, Caston Primary Academy and Parker's Primary Academy.

Ian Manning, managing director of Su-Bridge Pet Supplies, said: “We have supported the local community since 1974. I hope the extra technology will help ease the burden of both the school and parents during these uncertain times.”

Diss Primary Academy Partnership has benefitted from 1-2-1 Computing and Bf1 recycling laptops donated by members of the community, while Diss Town Council awarded a technology grant.

Meanwhile Thomas Bullock Primary Academy has received a £8,000 grant from the Thomas Bullock Trust and £5,000 from the Shipdham Parish Council to purchase a number of new ChromeBooks, adding to those from the Norfolk Government Technology Scheme.

Shipdham Parochial and Fuel Allotment Charity also awarded a £2,000 grant towards online reading books and other resources.

Every Child Online, a campaign run by this newspaper alongside Norfolk Community Foundation and Norfolk County Council, is aiming to help 6,000 children unable to access online learning through donations of laptops where need be.