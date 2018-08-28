Search

Teenagers to test employability skills with senior business leaders

PUBLISHED: 10:02 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:17 08 January 2019

Students from six high schools across south Norfolk and north Suffolk can test their employability skills on January 10. Photo: Lewis Stickley/PA Wire

PA Archive/Press Association Images

Students from six high schools across south Norfolk and north Suffolk can test their employability skills in front of senior business leaders, at a mock recruitment assessment day on January 10.

Organised by Jarrold Training, with support from South Norfolk District Council and the New Anglia Enterprise Adviser Network, the day will see students assessed during group discussions, interviews, presentations and problem-solving tasks.

Enterprise advisers from the New Anglia will act as volunteer assessors on the day, with businesses including Arnolds Keys, Reef Recruitment, Edmundson Electrical, The Feed, Osiris and Jarrold Training all represented.

The schools attending are: Framingham Earl High School, Wymondham College, Wymondham High Academy, Long Stratton High School, Archbishop Sancroft High School, Ormiston Victory Academy.

