A-Level results: Wait finally over for students in south Norfolk

Published: 3:59 PM August 10, 2021

Julia Vlckova and Brier Wycherley with their A-Level results at Thetford Academy Sixth Form - Credit: Inspiration Trust

It was an A-Level results day with a difference for students in south Norfolk - many of whom picked up their results virtually.

The age-old practice of collecting those all-important envelopes made way for logging in online, a sign of the wide-reaching impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Maria De Oliveira and friends after collecting their results at Thetford Academy Sixth Form - Credit: Inspiration Trust

Grades themselves have been assessed by teachers using evidence such as mock exams in-class tests, essays and coursework.

Pupils at Thetford Academy Sixth Form did, however, enjoy a more traditional experience on Tuesday as they gathered with friends to discover their fortunes.

One of them was Mateo Guerron-Davalos, whose A* and three A grades will ensure he can study physics and philosophy at York University.

Natasha Godfrey and Mateo Guerron-Davalos after collecting their A-Level results at Thetford Academy Sixth Form - Credit: Inspiration Trust

"I am incredibly happy," said Mateo. "I was really nervous but after seeing my results I am so pleased."

With 86pc of marks coming in at A* to C, principal Dan Carter was "full of pride and admiration".

He added: "The most important thing is that these grades enable our students to progress successfully to their desired destination.

Annabel Phillips after collecting her A-Level results at Thetford Academy Sixth Form - Credit: Inspiration Trust

"The class of 2021 have proved again what young people from Thetford are capable of."

Across town, Thetford Grammar's A-Level students recorded an A* to C rate of 99pc, up from 87pc last year.

A spokesman for the school said: "In the most difficult of academic circumstances, these highly successful outcomes are much deserved.

"Despite pandemic-related disruption, our students have shown resilience and determination - arguably working even harder than usual to achieve these incredible results."

Megan Worsnop after collecting her A-Level results at Thetford Academy Sixth Form - Credit: Inspiration Trust

Elsewhere, Wymondham College headteacher Dan Browning said he was "absolutely delighted" with the year's performance.

He added: "Everyone has experienced their own ‘Covid journey’, and I could not be prouder of how our students and staff have coped during the most challenging of times.

“Our students leave with excellent results, but they also leave as confident young leaders."

Sebastian Hall with his A-Level results at Thetford Academy Sixth Form - Credit: Inspiration Trust

Across town, pupils at Wymondham High's sixth form were lauded for their "work ethic and determination" to succeed.

Principal Jonathan Rockey said: "We are exceptionally proud of the way all our students have responded to the events of the last 18 months.

"They have accepted all the challenges and uncertainties they have faced under the most difficult of circumstances."

Neither Wymondham school provided results figures for 2021.