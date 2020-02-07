Search

School 'brings lessons to life' with VR headsets after crowdfunding campaign

PUBLISHED: 14:39 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 07 February 2020

Reception pupils at Somerleyton Primary School have been able see giraffes up close and personal with the introduction of virtual reality headsets. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

Primary school pupils have walked along China's lantern tunnel and explored wild habitats after a crowdfunding campaign to introduce virtual reality headsets into classes.

Somerleyton Primary School teachers, Victoria Speed-Andrews, Louise Spall (Head teacher), Lily Foster and Sharon Elliott are now using virtual reality in their classrooms. Picture: Ella WilkinsonSomerleyton Primary School teachers, Victoria Speed-Andrews, Louise Spall (Head teacher), Lily Foster and Sharon Elliott are now using virtual reality in their classrooms. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Pupils at Somerleyton Primary School have embraced the technology in a bid to "bring lessons to life."

The headsets came after a crowdfunding campaign reached more than double the school's original target.

Headteacher Louise Spall said: "We have brought in these headsets as part of the teaching and learning experience.

"In our science class, for example, the pupils are looking at spiders, and they're able to see a 3D spider and be totally immersed in that. It's amazing.

Reception pupils at Somerleyton Primary School, Laura, Sienna and Skye have learnt all about girafffes with their new virtual reality headsets. Picture: Ella WilkinsonReception pupils at Somerleyton Primary School, Laura, Sienna and Skye have learnt all about girafffes with their new virtual reality headsets. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

"They can look at habitats and take a 360 degree look around different ones.

"It enables them to see things in different ways and it really brings it to life while giving them control about they look around and examine it.

"For Chinese New Year, pupils could walk along the lantern tunnel and it's great to show them somewhere we can't take them on a school trip."

Pupils at the school will use the headsets as an "extra tool" in their learning.

Somerleyton Primary School students Victor and Elena are trying out the new virtual reality headsets in class. Picture: Ella WilkinsonSomerleyton Primary School students Victor and Elena are trying out the new virtual reality headsets in class. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Mrs Spall said: "We're not going to be running VR lessons, and we don't want to make classes about VR.

"We're still going to be using books and the internet and the lessons are the same, they've just got this added element.

"It is another tool in our teachers' box."

With the crowdfunding campaign an overwhelming success, the school has plans to make the most out of their new technology.

Somerleyton Primary School students Olivia, Harriett and Scarlet are enjoying the new virtual reality headsets introduced in their classes. Picture: Ella WilkinsonSomerleyton Primary School students Olivia, Harriett and Scarlet are enjoying the new virtual reality headsets introduced in their classes. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Mrs Spall said: "We started out just trying to raise £2,000, but we ended up reaching £5,000.

"We were brilliantly supported by parents and local residents nearby, so I have to say a huge thank you everyone who has helped us.

"It is great to know they are really behind us.

"The next thing we're looking for is a 360 degree camera to make our own footage which we can use with the headsets.

"We borrowed one when went on a trip to the marshes and we were able to revisit it all when we got back.

"The pupils were able to stand at the bottom of the Roman ruins and remember the scale of it all."

