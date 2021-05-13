Primary school choir premieres song with words by Michael Rosen

Published: 8:59 AM May 13, 2021

Somerleyton Primary choir who are one of 10 who will be premiering songs as part of a national school singing project. - Credit: Britten Pears Arts

A school choir is preparing to premiere a song featuring music from renowned composer Russell Hepplewhite and words by former children’s laureate Michael Rosen

Somerleyton Primary School Choir will be performing one of the not yet heard works that make up a song-cycle called Everything Britten Pears Arts’ ongoing project promoting singing in schools.

Somerleyton, who will be singing a song called Movement, are one of 10 choirs across the UK who were selected after entering an open call in December last year.

The school has a strong tradition of developing musicians with all children working in Key Stage 2 learning an instrument as well as being part of the choir.

Headteacher Louise Spall said: “We are all so excited to be premiering Movement by Russell Hepplewhite for Britten Pears Arts’ Friday Afternoons. We are delighted to have been selected and we have really enjoyed learning the piece. We can’t wait to share our performance.”

The songs, which were due to be released in 2020 but had to be postponed because of Covid, will premiere on Britten Pears Arts’ YouTube channel on May 14.

