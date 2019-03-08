Social worker who punched paramedic and spat in face of police officer CAN keep job

A social worker who attacked two paramedics and spat in a police officer's face after her work Christmas party will continue working for Norfolk County Council after showing remorse.

Jane Inman pleaded guilty in February 2018 at South London Magistrates Court to assaulting two paramedics and a policeman on December 15, 2017.

She began working for Norfolk children's services as a social worker in April this year and was cautioned last month by the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) following the assault conviction.

The council said it was aware of Miss Inman's attack on emergency service workers, which happened before she was employed by them. The HCPC said because of the remorse showed and low risk of re-offending she could continue her locum job.

Miss Inman was found lying on the floor of a bus at 9pm after the work meal in south London.

An ambulance was called, but when a paramedic assessed her she grabbed him by the wrist and tried to pull him over. The HCPC panel heard that she then used her body weight to trap his leg against the side of the bus and pulled his arm.

She was taken from the bus into the ambulance and a blood pressure cuff was placed around her arm.

But she then pulled off the cuff and punched a second paramedic in the face and ran away.

The ambulance crew followed her and called the police who arrested her.

She refused to answer questions and at the police station spat in the face of an officer.

She later said her last memory was of lying on the bus floor and waking up in a "panicked state" at the station.

Magistrates ordered her to pay £75 compensation for each offence and not drink alcohol for 90 days.

She reported herself to the HCPC and told her employer. She also wrote letters of apology to the paramedics and officer and has stopped drinking alcohol.

Miss Inman told the panel that the incident was a "one-off" and blamed an "inappropriate combination" of prescription medicine and alcohol.

The panel said: "It is clear the registrant is performing well in her current role and her employer is aware of the HCPC investigation and today's hearing.

"There have been no further concerns since these matters arose."