Watchdog gives school 'good' rating while targeting 'low level disruption'

Staff and pupils at Snettisham Primary School, which has been rated 'Good' by Ofsted - Credit: Ian Burt

A Norfolk primary school has been praised by the education watchdog for providing its pupils with a "supportive and ambitious curriculum" and a "well planned learning environment".

Ofsted inspectors gave Snettisham Primary School a "good" rating after visiting in July.

They said pupils enjoyed a "challenging curriculum that is well planned and sequenced", helping them to "build knowledge and remember topics that they learned earlier in the year".

They said pupils were "friendly and polite" and enjoyed coming to school to see their friends and teachers.

“Pupils can participate in a range of clubs and have the opportunity to learn a musical instrument and take part in sports,” the report said. “A variety of trips and visits, as well as assemblies and lesson topics, help pupils to learn about other communities.”

During their visit, the inspectors particularly focused on early reading, mathematics and history, carrying out "deep dives" into each subject by speaking to subject leaders, visiting a range of lessons, viewing pupils’ work, and speaking to pupils about their learning experiences.

“Leaders prioritise reading in the school,” they concluded. “A well planned reading curriculum builds on pupils’ knowledge and enables them to make strong progress in their reading as soon as they join the school."

The report says one area which could be improved is "low-level disruption" in some lessons. It adds: "This frustrates some pupils and impacts their ability to learn. Leaders need to ensure that all pupils are supported to behave appropriately in all lessons."

Head teacher Louise Jackson was delighted with the report and the school’s Ofsted rating.

“The Ofsted report and good rating reflect all the hard work of the governors, staff, pupils and parents at Snettisham as well as our colleagues at the West Norfolk Academies Trust that has gone into making the school the positive and inclusive learning environment that it is today,” she said.

“We appreciate the many favourable comments of the Ofsted inspectors, and will build on those going forwards to make our school an even more enjoyable and rewarding place to be.”