Two Norfolk schools picked for 'world class' rebuilds
- Credit: Ian Burt
Two Norfolk schools have been chosen by the government for a rebuild which will give pupils "world-class facilities" in which to learn.
Six schools in the east of England are among 50 from around the country to receive funding from the Department for Education's school rebuilding programme.
Hellesdon's Firside Junior School, part of the Wensum Trust, and Smithdon High School in Hunstanton are among those set to benefit from "new, modern, energy efficient school buildings".
The DfE said the rebuilds "will create modern education environments, providing new facilities from classrooms and science labs, to sports halls and dining rooms".
The new buildings will also be net-zero carbon in operation.
Wensum Trust chief executive Daniel Thrower said: "Everyone at The Wensum Trust and Firside Junior is delighted to receive this wonderful news, which will help us to end a challenging year on a very positive note.
"We are looking forward to working with the DfE on the scope of the refurbishment programme and are very excited about the opportunities this will bring to the children, families and the wider school community."
Smithdon headteacher John Hirst said: "I'm delighted with this significant investment in education in Hunstanton and West Norfolk.
"Once our school has been rebuilt, it will make a huge difference to our students, where their talents can be identified and nurtured in an outstanding twenty-first century school mirroring the great teaching and support that already takes place at Smithdon.
"We're looking forward to meeting with the Department for Education next week to further discuss this project and the next steps."
The latest 50 school rebuild projects announced are part of a swathe of 500 promised around the country over the next decade.
Primary, secondary and special alternative provision schools are among those selected.
Most of the projects are expected to be completed within the next five years.
Education secretary Gavin Williamson said: "This programme will give thousands more young people the chance to learn in world-class school facilities, levelling up opportunity and making sure every young person has the chance to succeed, progress and fulfil their potential."