Two Norfolk schools picked for 'world class' rebuilds

Published: 12:15 AM July 19, 2021

Two Norfolk schools are set to be rebuilt in the next five years, the government has announced. - Credit: Ian Burt

Two Norfolk schools have been chosen by the government for a rebuild which will give pupils "world-class facilities" in which to learn.

Six schools in the east of England are among 50 from around the country to receive funding from the Department for Education's school rebuilding programme.

Hellesdon's Firside Junior School, part of the Wensum Trust, and Smithdon High School in Hunstanton are among those set to benefit from "new, modern, energy efficient school buildings".

The DfE said the rebuilds "will create modern education environments, providing new facilities from classrooms and science labs, to sports halls and dining rooms".

Daniel Thrower, chief executive of the Wensum Trust in Norwich. - Credit: The Wensum Trust

The new buildings will also be net-zero carbon in operation.

You may also want to watch:

Wensum Trust chief executive Daniel Thrower said: "Everyone at The Wensum Trust and Firside Junior is delighted to receive this wonderful news, which will help us to end a challenging year on a very positive note.

"We are looking forward to working with the DfE on the scope of the refurbishment programme and are very excited about the opportunities this will bring to the children, families and the wider school community."

Smithdon headteacher John Hirst said: "I'm delighted with this significant investment in education in Hunstanton and West Norfolk.

Smithdon High School headteacher John Hirst. - Credit: Ian Burt

"Once our school has been rebuilt, it will make a huge difference to our students, where their talents can be identified and nurtured in an outstanding twenty-first century school mirroring the great teaching and support that already takes place at Smithdon.

"We're looking forward to meeting with the Department for Education next week to further discuss this project and the next steps."

The latest 50 school rebuild projects announced are part of a swathe of 500 promised around the country over the next decade.

Primary, secondary and special alternative provision schools are among those selected.

Most of the projects are expected to be completed within the next five years.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson. - Credit: Archant

Education secretary Gavin Williamson said: "This programme will give thousands more young people the chance to learn in world-class school facilities, levelling up opportunity and making sure every young person has the chance to succeed, progress and fulfil their potential."