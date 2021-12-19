School's recycled Christmas tree scoops festival's third place

Students at Smithdon High School with Julie Bowyer, pastoral manager for Year 7, and the tree. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Students at a west Norfolk high school have channelled a green Christmas to create a festive tree made out of recycled items.

Year 7 students used chicken wire, cardboard, old school postcards, string and wool to make the tree at Smithdon High School in Hunstanton.

Students at Smithdon High School with the tree. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

It was put on display at Hunstanton Christmas Tree Festival, which included more than 30 different trees decorated by groups in the area.

The recycled tree was voted by visitors as a winner at the event, with it scooping third place.

The school, which is part of the West Norfolk Academies Trust, saw all of Year 7 get involved with the tree, with each student making a star and putting a message on the back.

Students at Smithdon High School with Julie Bowyer, pastoral manager for Year 7, and the tree. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Head of school Amanda Gibbins said: “It was great that the festival was able to take place again this year.

“It is not about winning for us - we are proud that Smithdon was once again able to create a different kind of tree, while the students were able to get involved with an important event in our local community."

One of the Smithdon High School students with the recycled tree. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography



