Lockdown PE challenges see pupils support mental health charity

Published: 7:56 AM March 4, 2021

A lockdown learning PE challenge has seen pupils at a Norfolk secondary school raise more than £500 for a mental health charity.

With normal schooling disrupted by lockdown, Dan Ward, head of PE at Smithdon High School in Hunstanton, was keen to ensure that students at home did not miss out and set a series of challenges.

The PE tasks proved so successful that they were extended to the February half term and have seen pupils raise funds for a charity called Sport in Mind.

Smithdon High School head of PE Dan Ward (centre) with students are Hannah, Alfie, Chloe and Ella. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

Mr Ward said: “We wanted all the children in all year groups to take part, so we said everything counts, from walking the dog to going for a bike ride, and then when it came to days where they were timetabled for PE, we set specific challenges, with things like the Joe Wicks home workout challenge.”

Keen pupils smashed an initial Just Giving page target of £200 to raise an end of the month total of £510.