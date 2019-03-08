High school 'requires improvement'

Headteacher John Hurst outside the Smithdon High School in Hunstanton. Photo: Ian Burt Ian Burt

A high school has been told it "requires improvement" in a newly-published Ofsted report.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to the report, Smithdon High School in Hunstanton, "requires improvement" in quality of education, behaviour and attitude, as well as leadership and management.

The school was ranked as "good" for personal development.

Pupils told Ofsted inspectors that it was easy to strike up friendships in the school and added that new rules were "strict but fair".

However, the report stated "some things are taking longer to put right" such as pupils taking longer than expected to adapt to raised expectations with a particular issue in classes with a number of temporary teachers.

You may also want to watch:

The report said curriculum plans were "clear and implemented well", however in some subjects it said that pupils had not been given enough time to cover the full curriculum in key stage 3. The report added that leaders at the school were working on putting this right but said work was currently in its early stages.

Parents and pupils also said that they were "frustrated" by frequent staff changes in some subjects which they claim have "disrupted pupils' learning".

According to the report the attendance of a small number of pupils is "too low".

In order to improve, the report suggested the school put in "logically sequenced" curriculum plans, ensure that students are well supported to "behave well and access learning effectively", and to change strategies used to increase attendance.

The report comes after parents were told that the high school planned to switch on CCTV cameras in its toilets this week.

Headteacher John Hurst said in response to the report: "We are all committed to ensuring every student at our school has the best education possible. The fact the inspectors highlighted the changes and how we are growing in popularity is a testament to the hard work of every member of the Smithdon family.

"There is no room to be complacent and we will not be standing still in our endeavours to continue improving our school each step of the way. We have taken on board the results of the inspection and look forward to a bright future."