Pupils unveil new artwork to celebrate returning to school after Covid

Smithdon pupils Lily Moore and Layah Raines, with head of school Amanda Gibbons and some of the artwork - Credit: Ian Burt

Budding young artists at a Norfolk high school showed they are back in the swim of things after the end of Covid restrictions with an installation that features a shoal of sparkling fish bearing positive messages.

Year seven students at Smithdon High School in Hunstanton worked with artist Jessica Perry from the North West Norfolk Arts Society to create the installation.

Laser-cut fish cascade from the ceiling of the school's main hall to form the centrepiece of an art exhibition with a theme of Revive, carrying positive messages about returning to school and the relaxation of Covid restrictions.

Some 200 pieces of art are on display with work from years seven to nine at Smithdon, as well as contributions from year five and six students at Hunstanton Primary, Heacham Junior, Snettisham Primary, Docking Primary and Dersingham VA Primary Schools.

Revive was chosen as the theme to celebrate the lifting of Covid restrictions, and the bringing together of the six schools within the wider Hunstanton community – something that had not been possible since the inaugural art exhibition in March 2019.

“It was our first exhibition since lockdown,” said head of school Amanda Gibbons. “The theme of Revive, following a new head of department joining Smithdon, along with the installation, meant it was the perfect time for us to fully come together to celebrate our resilience, society’s changes and the wider community of Hunstanton and the surrounding areas.

"It is a vital element of what we do that parents and the community are able to come into the school to witness the successes of our students and see first-hand the fantastic work that has been produced.”

She added that creativity has long been championed by the West Norfolk Academies Trust, of which Smithdon is part, with students encouraged to express themselves through art, design technology, photography and textiles.

The number of students going on to study art-based subjects in further education has more than tripled over the past three years.

Sian Phelps, head of art, added: "I am delighted with the success of the Installation in particular and for the students to be able to work closely with an artist like Jessica.”