Hunstanton school recognised in prestigious award for international work

Published: 12:02 PM October 25, 2021

Students with Julie Bowyer and history teacher Jenny Rham, with a pupil holding the International Award certificate. - Credit: Ian Burt

Hunstanton school pupils have been recognised in a prestigious award for their international work.

Smithdon High School has been presented with the British Council's Intermediate International School Award for its range of work in building a "whole school commitment to international teaching and learning".

This work included a broad curriculum that has been enhancing pupils' learning at the school, covering international issues on social history and modern foreign languages.

Students with Amanda Gibbins and Julie Bowyer. - Credit: Ian Burt

Pupils have been taking part in a number of activities, from virtual language quizzes to creating a recycled garden.

And have also completed work focusing on social responsibility, the Windrush generation and the US civil rights movement.

You may also want to watch:

The west Norfolk school is paired with the Elite Grand School in Nepal under the Connecting Classrooms initiative, which sees each school within the West Norfolk Academies Trust partnered with a school from either India or Nepal.

Students with Julie Bowyer. - Credit: Ian Burt

Smithdon pupils have been creating a recycled sensory garden which promotes and encourages reusing items in a different way instead of disposing of them by creating sculptures from waste plastic.

Their counterparts have had a virtual tour of Smithdon and the pupils have exchanged ideas via Zoom or WhatsApp.

Headteacher John Hirst said: “Students from both schools will enjoy the benefits of this connection as they learn about different cultures and also discover how much they have in common.

Pupils at the school have been creating sculptures from waste plastic ans sharing their work in assemblies. - Credit: Ian Burt

"We have been working on a sensory garden project as part of this project and look forward to seeing our students and staff enjoying the area.

“We are absolutely delighted to have been awarded this status and it is a reflection of the hard work and enthusiasm that everyone at Smithdon puts into learning and teaching internationalism.

A Smithdon pupil with ribbons tied to the fence. - Credit: Ian Burt

“Having the opportunity to work within the Connecting Classrooms project means we can give our students firsthand experiences from another country with a different culture.”

Comments to the school about it receiving the International School Award said Smithdon's curriculum planning has resulted in an "enhanced ability of the pupils to be able to both compare and contrast aspects of their lives and customs with ones overseas", adding that their links with Elite Grand School were used in an "impactful way".